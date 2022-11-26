FGFTReb
MICHIGAN (6-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kiser364-112-21-92210
Williams293-52-24-8018
Brown279-154-70-24423
Nolan343-80-00-2019
Phelia374-103-40-21211
Crockett50-00-01-1100
Kampschroeder181-30-00-1102
Stuck90-00-02-2000
Hobbs50-30-01-1120
Team00-00-02-5000
Totals20024-5511-1511-33101263

Percentages: FG 43.636, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Nolan 3-8, Brown 1-3, Kiser 0-1, Phelia 0-1, Kampschroeder 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Phelia 1)

Turnovers: 11 (Williams 2, Brown 2, Phelia 2, Kampschroeder 2, Nolan 1, Stuck 1, Hobbs 1)

Steals: 8 (Phelia 3, Kiser 2, Brown 1, Nolan 1, Hobbs 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
SOUTH FLORIDA (7-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brito344-123-41-62312
Fankam Mendjiadeu364-60-02-11158
Puisis378-173-31-10122
Tsineke376-152-21-32214
Wilson380-20-00-2220
Gonzalez60-00-00-2110
Johansson51-20-01-1022
Aarnio70-00-00-0100
Team00-00-03-5000
Totals20023-548-99-3191658

Percentages: FG 42.593, FT .889.

3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Puisis 3-9, Brito 1-4, Tsineke 0-4, Wilson 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Brito 1, Fankam Mendjiadeu 1)

Turnovers: 13 (Tsineke 5, Wilson 3, Gonzalez 2, Brito 1, Puisis 1, Team 1)

Steals: 5 (Brito 1, Fankam Mendjiadeu 1, Puisis 1, Tsineke 1, Wilson 1)

Technical Fouls: None

South Florida1710181358
Michigan1712142063

A_297

Officials_Ifeyinwa Seales, Angie Enlund, Kevin Pethtel

