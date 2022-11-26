|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MICHIGAN (6-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kiser
|36
|4-11
|2-2
|1-9
|2
|2
|10
|Williams
|29
|3-5
|2-2
|4-8
|0
|1
|8
|Brown
|27
|9-15
|4-7
|0-2
|4
|4
|23
|Nolan
|34
|3-8
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|9
|Phelia
|37
|4-10
|3-4
|0-2
|1
|2
|11
|Crockett
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|0
|Kampschroeder
|18
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Stuck
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Hobbs
|5
|0-3
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|2
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-55
|11-15
|11-33
|10
|12
|63
Percentages: FG 43.636, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Nolan 3-8, Brown 1-3, Kiser 0-1, Phelia 0-1, Kampschroeder 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Phelia 1)
Turnovers: 11 (Williams 2, Brown 2, Phelia 2, Kampschroeder 2, Nolan 1, Stuck 1, Hobbs 1)
Steals: 8 (Phelia 3, Kiser 2, Brown 1, Nolan 1, Hobbs 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTH FLORIDA (7-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brito
|34
|4-12
|3-4
|1-6
|2
|3
|12
|Fankam Mendjiadeu
|36
|4-6
|0-0
|2-11
|1
|5
|8
|Puisis
|37
|8-17
|3-3
|1-1
|0
|1
|22
|Tsineke
|37
|6-15
|2-2
|1-3
|2
|2
|14
|Wilson
|38
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|0
|Gonzalez
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Johansson
|5
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|2
|Aarnio
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-54
|8-9
|9-31
|9
|16
|58
Percentages: FG 42.593, FT .889.
3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Puisis 3-9, Brito 1-4, Tsineke 0-4, Wilson 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Brito 1, Fankam Mendjiadeu 1)
Turnovers: 13 (Tsineke 5, Wilson 3, Gonzalez 2, Brito 1, Puisis 1, Team 1)
Steals: 5 (Brito 1, Fankam Mendjiadeu 1, Puisis 1, Tsineke 1, Wilson 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|South Florida
|17
|10
|18
|13
|—
|58
|Michigan
|17
|12
|14
|20
|—
|63
A_297
Officials_Ifeyinwa Seales, Angie Enlund, Kevin Pethtel
