E. MICHIGAN (1-1)
Bates 12-19 3-5 30, Billingsley 2-7 0-1 4, Geeter 2-2 3-4 8, Acuff 3-11 4-5 10, Farrakhan 7-14 4-6 19, Golson 3-7 2-2 8, Lovejoy 0-4 4-4 4, Randle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-64 20-27 83.
MICHIGAN (2-0)
Williams 4-10 7-9 18, Dickinson 13-17 5-6 31, Bufkin 4-8 1-1 9, Je.Howard 2-8 3-6 9, Llewellyn 2-7 8-12 12, McDaniel 0-4 0-1 0, Ja.Howard 2-2 0-0 4, Reed 2-2 0-3 4, Baker 0-1 1-2 1, Barnes 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 25-40 88.
Halftime_E. Michigan 45-42. 3-Point Goals_E. Michigan 5-15 (Bates 3-6, Geeter 1-1, Farrakhan 1-2, Billingsley 0-1, Acuff 0-5), Michigan 5-21 (Williams 3-7, Je.Howard 2-7, Baker 0-1, Barnes 0-1, Bufkin 0-2, Llewellyn 0-3). Fouled Out_Billingsley, Farrakhan, Bufkin. Rebounds_E. Michigan 29 (Farrakhan 6), Michigan 38 (Williams 11). Assists_E. Michigan 9 (Acuff 4), Michigan 15 (McDaniel 5). Total Fouls_E. Michigan 28, Michigan 21. A_14,204 (20,491).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.