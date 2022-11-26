|Oregon
|7
|7
|17
|3
|—
|34
|Oregon St.
|10
|0
|7
|21
|—
|38
First Quarter
ORST_FG Hayes 50, 10:20.
ORE_Cota 44 pass from Nix (Lewis kick), 7:57.
ORST_Gulbranson 1 run (Hayes kick), 2:33.
Second Quarter
ORE_Franklin 9 pass from Nix (Lewis kick), :14.
Third Quarter
ORE_J.James 2 run (Lewis kick), 13:47.
ORE_Whittington 5 run (Lewis kick), 9:02.
ORE_FG Lewis 42, 4:46.
ORST_Fenwick 4 run (Hayes kick), 2:57.
Fourth Quarter
ORE_FG Lewis 24, 13:24.
ORST_Newell 15 run (Hayes kick), 13:24.
ORST_Gulbranson 1 run (Hayes kick), 12:13.
ORST_Newell 6 run (Hayes kick), 8:11.
A_28,840.
|ORE
|ORST
|First downs
|26
|19
|Total Net Yards
|470
|328
|Rushes-yards
|42-143
|43-268
|Passing
|327
|60
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-11
|Kickoff Returns
|3-54
|2-69
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-63
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|27-41-0
|6-13-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-8
|1-1
|Punts
|2-17.0
|2-39.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-58
|3-37
|Time of Possession
|51:15
|23:36
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Oregon, Whittington 16-81, Irving 13-52, J.James 9-26, Nix 3-(minus 5), Bales 1-(minus 11). Oregon St., Martinez 15-103, Griffin 8-75, Fenwick 8-53, Newell 2-21, Bolden 1-14, Gulbranson 4-7, Colletto 1-1, (Team) 4-(minus 6).
PASSING_Oregon, Nix 27-41-0-327. Oregon St., Gulbranson 6-13-2-60.
RECEIVING_Oregon, Cota 9-136, Franklin 8-78, Irving 5-26, Thornton 2-23, Ferguson 1-53, Hutson 1-11, Dollars 1-0. Oregon St., Bolden 2-23, Lindsey 2-22, Harrison 2-15.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
