Oregon7717334
Oregon St.10072138

First Quarter

ORST_FG Hayes 50, 10:20.

ORE_Cota 44 pass from Nix (Lewis kick), 7:57.

ORST_Gulbranson 1 run (Hayes kick), 2:33.

Second Quarter

ORE_Franklin 9 pass from Nix (Lewis kick), :14.

Third Quarter

ORE_J.James 2 run (Lewis kick), 13:47.

ORE_Whittington 5 run (Lewis kick), 9:02.

ORE_FG Lewis 42, 4:46.

ORST_Fenwick 4 run (Hayes kick), 2:57.

Fourth Quarter

ORE_FG Lewis 24, 13:24.

ORST_Newell 15 run (Hayes kick), 13:24.

ORST_Gulbranson 1 run (Hayes kick), 12:13.

ORST_Newell 6 run (Hayes kick), 8:11.

A_28,840.

OREORST
First downs2619
Total Net Yards470328
Rushes-yards42-14343-268
Passing32760
Punt Returns0-01-11
Kickoff Returns3-542-69
Interceptions Ret.2-630-0
Comp-Att-Int27-41-06-13-2
Sacked-Yards Lost1-81-1
Punts2-17.02-39.5
Fumbles-Lost0-01-1
Penalties-Yards7-583-37
Time of Possession51:1523:36

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Oregon, Whittington 16-81, Irving 13-52, J.James 9-26, Nix 3-(minus 5), Bales 1-(minus 11). Oregon St., Martinez 15-103, Griffin 8-75, Fenwick 8-53, Newell 2-21, Bolden 1-14, Gulbranson 4-7, Colletto 1-1, (Team) 4-(minus 6).

PASSING_Oregon, Nix 27-41-0-327. Oregon St., Gulbranson 6-13-2-60.

RECEIVING_Oregon, Cota 9-136, Franklin 8-78, Irving 5-26, Thornton 2-23, Ferguson 1-53, Hutson 1-11, Dollars 1-0. Oregon St., Bolden 2-23, Lindsey 2-22, Harrison 2-15.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

