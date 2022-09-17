Penn St.77171041
Auburn330612

First Quarter

AUB_FG Carlson 31, 8:20.

PSU_S.Clifford 7 run (Pinegar kick), 4:21.

Second Quarter

AUB_FG Carlson 22, 6:59.

PSU_Allen 3 run (Pinegar kick), 1:46.

Third Quarter

PSU_Singleton 1 run (Pinegar kick), 12:16.

PSU_FG Pinegar 48, 9:27.

PSU_Allen 6 run (Pinegar kick), 1:07.

Fourth Quarter

AUB_Hunter 22 pass from Ashford (run failed), 14:27.

PSU_Singleton 54 run (Pinegar kick), 12:03.

PSU_FG Pinegar 22, 5:21.

A_87,451.

PSUAUB
First downs1923
Total Net Yards477415
Rushes-yards39-24536-119
Passing232296
Punt Returns0-02-20
Kickoff Returns1-304-78
Interceptions Ret.2-270-0
Comp-Att-Int17-23-021-38-2
Sacked-Yards Lost0-06-41
Punts3-43.03-42.0
Fumbles-Lost1-03-2
Penalties-Yards9-807-61
Time of Possession30:2229:38

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Penn St., Singleton 10-124, Allen 9-52, Ford 7-37, Lee 4-18, S.Clifford 6-15, Veilleux 1-3, (Team) 2-(minus 4). Auburn, Bigsby 9-39, Ashford 11-29, Finley 9-21, Hunter 5-16, Sh.Jackson 1-12, Alston 1-2.

PASSING_Penn St., S.Clifford 14-19-0-178, Allar 2-2-0-29, Lambert-Smith 1-1-0-25, Veilleux 0-1-0-0. Auburn, Finley 11-19-1-152, Ashford 10-19-1-144.

RECEIVING_Penn St., Strange 6-80, Washington 4-58, Tinsley 3-47, Lambert-Smith 2-16, S.Clifford 1-25, Ford 1-6. Auburn, J.Johnson 6-73, Sh.Jackson 4-76, Hunter 3-37, Bigsby 2-38, M.Johnson 2-28, King 1-24, Moore 1-13, Fromm 1-5, Shenker 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you