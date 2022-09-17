|Penn St.
|7
|7
|17
|10
|—
|41
|Auburn
|3
|3
|0
|6
|—
|12
First Quarter
AUB_FG Carlson 31, 8:20.
PSU_S.Clifford 7 run (Pinegar kick), 4:21.
Second Quarter
AUB_FG Carlson 22, 6:59.
PSU_Allen 3 run (Pinegar kick), 1:46.
Third Quarter
PSU_Singleton 1 run (Pinegar kick), 12:16.
PSU_FG Pinegar 48, 9:27.
PSU_Allen 6 run (Pinegar kick), 1:07.
Fourth Quarter
AUB_Hunter 22 pass from Ashford (run failed), 14:27.
PSU_Singleton 54 run (Pinegar kick), 12:03.
PSU_FG Pinegar 22, 5:21.
A_87,451.
|PSU
|AUB
|First downs
|19
|23
|Total Net Yards
|477
|415
|Rushes-yards
|39-245
|36-119
|Passing
|232
|296
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-20
|Kickoff Returns
|1-30
|4-78
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-27
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-23-0
|21-38-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|6-41
|Punts
|3-43.0
|3-42.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|3-2
|Penalties-Yards
|9-80
|7-61
|Time of Possession
|30:22
|29:38
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Penn St., Singleton 10-124, Allen 9-52, Ford 7-37, Lee 4-18, S.Clifford 6-15, Veilleux 1-3, (Team) 2-(minus 4). Auburn, Bigsby 9-39, Ashford 11-29, Finley 9-21, Hunter 5-16, Sh.Jackson 1-12, Alston 1-2.
PASSING_Penn St., S.Clifford 14-19-0-178, Allar 2-2-0-29, Lambert-Smith 1-1-0-25, Veilleux 0-1-0-0. Auburn, Finley 11-19-1-152, Ashford 10-19-1-144.
RECEIVING_Penn St., Strange 6-80, Washington 4-58, Tinsley 3-47, Lambert-Smith 2-16, S.Clifford 1-25, Ford 1-6. Auburn, J.Johnson 6-73, Sh.Jackson 4-76, Hunter 3-37, Bigsby 2-38, M.Johnson 2-28, King 1-24, Moore 1-13, Fromm 1-5, Shenker 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
