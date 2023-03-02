FGFTReb
TEXASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Allen282-52-20-4646
Disu202-66-62-51310
Mitchell101-20-22-2002
Carr324-160-01-33210
Hunter305-103-30-12015
Rice316-161-10-24416
Cunningham232-32-25-5236
Bishop212-31-31-4115
Morris51-30-00-2013
Totals20025-6415-1911-28191973

Percentages: FG .391, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Rice 3-6, Hunter 2-4, Carr 2-9, Morris 1-2, Cunningham 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Disu 3, Bishop, Hunter).

Turnovers: 10 (Allen 3, Disu 3, Cunningham 2, Bishop, Carr).

Steals: 7 (Carr 2, Hunter 2, Rice 2, Disu).

Technical Fouls: coach Rodney Terry, 10:13 second.

FGFTReb
TCUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cork181-31-23-5143
Miller307-166-84-101420
O'Bannon171-12-23-4225
Baugh387-128-80-59224
Miles360-81-20-5121
Peavy213-60-02-5018
Coles164-70-00-2028
Lampkin162-20-11-5124
Wells71-10-00-2202
Walker10-00-00-0000
Totals20026-5618-2313-43171975

Percentages: FG .464, FT .783.

3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Peavy 2-2, Baugh 2-3, O'Bannon 1-1, Coles 0-1, Miller 0-2, Miles 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Cork 2, O'Bannon 2, Coles, Miller).

Turnovers: 22 (Miles 5, Coles 4, Lampkin 4, Baugh 3, Miller 2, Wells 2, Cork, O'Bannon).

Steals: 6 (Baugh 3, Coles, Miles, O'Bannon).

Technical Fouls: None.

Texas324173
TCU443175

A_8,194 (6,800).

