FGFTReb
TCUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cork212-40-04-7134
Miller303-130-02-6127
O'Bannon287-114-53-70222
Baugh312-92-20-2437
Miles336-126-80-24122
Peavy191-51-41-1324
Coles173-72-22-4248
Wells153-60-00-2206
Walker40-00-00-0000
Doumbia10-00-00-0000
Lundblade10-00-00-0000
Totals20027-6715-2112-31171780

Percentages: FG .403, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Miles 4-7, O'Bannon 4-7, Baugh 1-2, Miller 1-3, Peavy 1-3, Wells 0-1, Coles 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Miller 2, Peavy 2, O'Bannon).

Turnovers: 9 (Baugh 3, Miles 3, Miller, Peavy, Wells).

Steals: 9 (Miller 3, Peavy 3, Baugh 2, Miles).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
KANSAS ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Johnson316-120-01-73514
Tomlin254-80-02-91210
Carter271-70-00-2112
Nowell385-130-00-35211
Sills352-59-101-22214
Massoud173-62-22-3029
Greene90-11-32-4011
N'Guessan91-10-00-1002
Iyiola82-20-00-4004
Awbrey10-00-00-0000
Totals20024-5512-158-35121567

Percentages: FG .436, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 7-30, .233 (Tomlin 2-4, Johnson 2-6, Massoud 1-3, Sills 1-3, Nowell 1-9, Greene 0-1, Carter 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Sills 4, Carter, Iyiola).

Turnovers: 19 (Nowell 5, Johnson 4, Sills 3, Carter 2, Iyiola 2, Tomlin 2, Greene).

Steals: 5 (Tomlin 3, Carter, Sills).

Technical Fouls: None.

TCU374380
Kansas St.323567

A_17,476 (18,972).

