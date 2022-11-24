SOUTHERN CAL (4-2)
Morgan 3-5 0-0 6, Dixon-Waters 2-8 2-2 6, Ellis 7-14 4-5 21, Peterson 4-10 1-1 9, White 5-11 0-0 11, Johnson 4-8 0-0 9, Wright 2-4 0-0 4, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 7-8 66.
TENNESSEE (4-1)
Nkamhoua 5-8 2-2 12, Phillips 7-13 10-12 25, Plavsic 1-3 0-1 2, Key 2-7 3-4 8, Vescovi 3-13 0-0 7, Zeigler 1-6 4-4 6, Aidoo 2-10 2-2 6, Mashack 3-4 1-1 7. Totals 24-64 22-26 73.
Halftime_Tennessee 37-34. 3-Point Goals_Southern Cal 5-15 (Ellis 3-6, Johnson 1-2, White 1-3, Dixon-Waters 0-2, Peterson 0-2), Tennessee 3-18 (Phillips 1-1, Key 1-5, Vescovi 1-8, Aidoo 0-1, Zeigler 0-3). Rebounds_Southern Cal 34 (Peterson 6), Tennessee 35 (Aidoo 9). Assists_Southern Cal 11 (Peterson 5), Tennessee 14 (Vescovi 5). Total Fouls_Southern Cal 23, Tennessee 10. A_432 (500).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.