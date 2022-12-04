FGFTReb
TEXAS (4-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gaston233-54-40-62210
Moore163-55-61-41411
Gonzales318-123-31-42322
Harmon293-63-40-31029
Morris308-132-21-32020
Faye171-44-52-7026
Muhammad221-20-10-3322
Gutierrez20-00-00-0010
Holle111-40-01-1013
Mwenentanda194-60-02-3029
Team00-00-01-2000
Totals20032-5721-259-36201992

Percentages: FG 56.140, FT .840.

3-Point Goals: 7-13, .538 (Gonzales 3-4, Morris 2-5, Holle 1-2, Mwenentanda 1-1, Moore 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 7 (Gaston 3, Faye 2, Morris 1, Muhammad 1)

Turnovers: 15 (Moore 3, Holle 3, Muhammad 2, Mwenentanda 2, Gaston 1, Gonzales 1, Harmon 1, Morris 1, Gutierrez 1)

Steals: 12 (Gonzales 4, Harmon 4, Morris 2, Gaston 1, Mwenentanda 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
SOUTHERN U. (2-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
White191-41-22-5053
Fleming263-53-41-4039
Fontenot150-00-00-2010
Mcwain323-130-00-1107
Morgan130-10-00-0110
Castro140-00-00-2040
Williams182-52-62-4026
Cummings20-01-20-0001
Hunter90-10-00-0030
Legions234-104-81-41213
Metcalf141-20-00-0142
Harrison60-00-00-0000
Reed11-10-00-0002
Robertson80-10-00-1000
Team00-00-00-1000
Totals20015-4311-226-2442543

Percentages: FG 34.884, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (Mcwain 1-8, Legions 1-3, Morgan 0-1)

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 27 (Williams 4, Metcalf 4, Fleming 3, Fontenot 3, White 2, Morgan 2, Castro 2, Hunter 2, Team 2, Mcwain 1, Legions 1, Robertson 1)

Steals: 4 (Fleming 1, Williams 1, Cummings 1, Legions 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Southern U.106141343
Texas2917271992

A_4,987

Officials_Corey Malone, Metta Christensen, Cameron Inouye

