XAVIER (11-3)
Freemantle 6-13 1-2 14, J.Nunge 10-14 1-2 23, Boum 4-11 8-8 17, C.Jones 2-6 2-3 7, Kunkel 3-8 0-0 7, Claude 2-8 0-1 4, Hunter 3-7 2-4 8, Edwards 2-3 0-0 4, Tandy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-70 14-20 84.
ST. JOHN'S (11-3)
D.Jones 7-17 2-4 19, Soriano 4-10 6-6 14, Alexander 5-14 0-0 11, Curbelo 2-9 0-0 4, Mathis 6-9 0-0 14, Addae-Wusu 2-3 0-2 6, Nyiwe 1-3 1-4 3, Stanley 2-2 0-0 4, Storr 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 31-72 9-16 79.
Halftime_Xavier 48-37. 3-Point Goals_Xavier 6-15 (J.Nunge 2-2, Freemantle 1-2, C.Jones 1-2, Kunkel 1-4, Boum 1-5), St. John's 8-18 (D.Jones 3-5, Addae-Wusu 2-3, Mathis 2-4, Alexander 1-4, Curbelo 0-1, Storr 0-1). Rebounds_Xavier 47 (J.Nunge 12), St. John's 35 (D.Jones 10). Assists_Xavier 19 (Boum 6), St. John's 15 (Curbelo 7). Total Fouls_Xavier 17, St. John's 15. A_4,368 (5,602).
