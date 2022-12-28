FGFTReb
XAVIERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Freemantle256-131-21-90214
J.Nunge3210-141-23-123123
Boum404-118-81-66117
C.Jones352-62-31-6437
Kunkel323-80-00-1237
Claude162-80-12-3344
Hunter153-72-47-10138
Edwards32-30-00-0004
Tandy20-00-00-0000
Totals20032-7014-2015-47191784

Percentages: FG .457, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (J.Nunge 2-2, C.Jones 1-2, Freemantle 1-2, Kunkel 1-4, Boum 1-5).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Hunter 2, Freemantle).

Turnovers: 15 (C.Jones 5, Freemantle 3, Boum 2, Hunter 2, J.Nunge 2, Kunkel).

Steals: 10 (C.Jones 3, Boum 2, Claude 2, Hunter, J.Nunge, Kunkel).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ST. JOHN'SMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
D.Jones277-172-43-102419
Soriano284-106-63-80114
Alexander335-140-03-52311
Curbelo312-90-01-2724
Mathis306-90-01-21214
Addae-Wusu172-30-20-4306
Nyiwe141-31-41-2013
Stanley112-20-00-2014
Storr92-50-00-0014
Totals20031-729-1612-35151579

Percentages: FG .431, FT .563.

3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (D.Jones 3-5, Addae-Wusu 2-3, Mathis 2-4, Alexander 1-4, Curbelo 0-1, Storr 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Soriano 3, D.Jones, Nyiwe).

Turnovers: 12 (Alexander 4, Curbelo 3, D.Jones 2, Soriano 2, Addae-Wusu).

Steals: 12 (Alexander 3, Curbelo 3, Addae-Wusu 2, Mathis 2, D.Jones, Stanley).

Technical Fouls: None.

Xavier483684
St. John's374279

A_4,368 (5,602).

