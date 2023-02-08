FGFTReb
CREIGHTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kaluma324-52-30-72211
Kalkbrenner365-93-41-42313
Alexander273-51-20-3828
Nembhard406-71-20-24115
Scheierman396-122-20-91319
Miller122-40-03-4006
Mitchell71-10-00-1033
King40-10-01-1010
Shtolzberg30-00-00-0000
Totals20027-449-135-31171575

Percentages: FG .614, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 12-20, .600 (Scheierman 5-10, Miller 2-3, Nembhard 2-3, Kaluma 1-1, Mitchell 1-1, Alexander 1-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Kalkbrenner, King).

Turnovers: 17 (Scheierman 6, Kaluma 3, Nembhard 3, Alexander 2, Kalkbrenner 2, Miller).

Steals: 3 (Alexander 2, Scheierman).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SETON HALLMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ndefo291-60-22-3052
Samuel194-82-20-20411
Dawes377-130-00-33019
Odukale334-50-20-0148
Richmond364-152-30-32010
Jackson213-70-02-2026
Jam.Harris151-23-30-1005
T.Davis100-01-21-1101
Totals20024-568-145-1571562

Percentages: FG .429, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 6-11, .545 (Dawes 5-8, Samuel 1-1, Jam.Harris 0-1, Richmond 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Ndefo 3, Richmond 2, Jackson).

Turnovers: 5 (Odukale 2, Ndefo, Richmond, Samuel).

Steals: 12 (Richmond 5, Samuel 3, Dawes 2, Jam.Harris, Ndefo).

Technical Fouls: None.

Creighton403575
Seton Hall392362

A_8,875 (18,711).

