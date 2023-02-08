CREIGHTON (16-8)
Kaluma 4-5 2-3 11, Kalkbrenner 5-9 3-4 13, Alexander 3-5 1-2 8, Nembhard 6-7 1-2 15, Scheierman 6-12 2-2 19, Miller 2-4 0-0 6, Mitchell 1-1 0-0 3, King 0-1 0-0 0, Shtolzberg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-44 9-13 75.
SETON HALL (15-10)
Ndefo 1-6 0-2 2, Samuel 4-8 2-2 11, Dawes 7-13 0-0 19, Odukale 4-5 0-2 8, Richmond 4-15 2-3 10, Jackson 3-7 0-0 6, Jam.Harris 1-2 3-3 5, T.Davis 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 24-56 8-14 62.
Halftime_Creighton 40-39. 3-Point Goals_Creighton 12-20 (Scheierman 5-10, Miller 2-3, Nembhard 2-3, Kaluma 1-1, Mitchell 1-1, Alexander 1-2), Seton Hall 6-11 (Dawes 5-8, Samuel 1-1, Jam.Harris 0-1, Richmond 0-1). Fouled Out_Ndefo. Rebounds_Creighton 31 (Scheierman 9), Seton Hall 15 (Ndefo, Dawes, Richmond 3). Assists_Creighton 17 (Alexander 8), Seton Hall 7 (Dawes 3). Total Fouls_Creighton 15, Seton Hall 15. A_8,875 (18,711).
