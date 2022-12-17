|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GONZAGA (10-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ejim
|29
|3-9
|3-4
|5-7
|2
|5
|9
|Hollingsworth
|30
|3-10
|2-2
|2-5
|1
|1
|9
|Maxwell
|36
|4-7
|3-3
|0-2
|1
|2
|13
|Truong
|37
|8-16
|5-5
|0-4
|4
|1
|24
|Williams
|28
|1-4
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|2
|3
|Burton
|11
|2-2
|1-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|5
|Muma
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Stokes
|18
|2-8
|0-1
|2-4
|1
|4
|4
|Little
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-56
|15-18
|11-32
|10
|15
|67
Percentages: FG 41.071, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Truong 3-7, Maxwell 2-5, Hollingsworth 1-3, Williams 0-2, Stokes 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Ejim 2, Little 1, Williams 1)
Turnovers: 7 (Truong 2, Williams 2, Ejim 1, Muma 1, Team 1)
Steals: 7 (Truong 3, Stokes 2, Ejim 1, Maxwell 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BYU (4-7)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bubakar
|32
|5-7
|4-4
|1-4
|0
|0
|15
|Calvert
|21
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|0
|Gustin
|40
|9-14
|2-2
|1-13
|3
|3
|20
|Falatea
|32
|4-12
|2-2
|0-0
|3
|5
|10
|Smiler
|16
|0-0
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|5
|2
|Blanck
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Barcello
|18
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|0
|Bosquez
|9
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|5
|Mackey-Williams
|31
|2-5
|1-2
|0-0
|2
|3
|6
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-46
|11-12
|3-27
|10
|20
|58
Percentages: FG 47.826, FT .917.
3-Point Goals: 3-12, .250 (Bubakar 1-2, Bosquez 1-1, Mackey-Williams 1-4, Calvert 0-1, Falatea 0-2, Barcello 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Falatea 1, Gustin 1)
Turnovers: 12 (Gustin 4, Calvert 3, Bubakar 2, Mackey-Williams 2, Falatea 1)
Steals: 4 (Bubakar 1, Falatea 1, Mackey-Williams 1, Smiler 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|BYU
|14
|18
|15
|11
|—
|58
|Gonzaga
|18
|11
|21
|17
|—
|67
A_5,037
Officials_Charles Gonzalez, Ashley Ellis, Deon Lewis
