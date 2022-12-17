FGFTReb
GONZAGA (10-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ejim293-93-45-7259
Hollingsworth303-102-22-5119
Maxwell364-73-30-21213
Truong378-165-50-44124
Williams281-41-20-2123
Burton112-21-11-3005
Muma30-00-00-0000
Stokes182-80-12-4144
Little80-00-00-2000
Team00-00-01-3000
Totals20023-5615-1811-32101567

Percentages: FG 41.071, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Truong 3-7, Maxwell 2-5, Hollingsworth 1-3, Williams 0-2, Stokes 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Ejim 2, Little 1, Williams 1)

Turnovers: 7 (Truong 2, Williams 2, Ejim 1, Muma 1, Team 1)

Steals: 7 (Truong 3, Stokes 2, Ejim 1, Maxwell 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
BYU (4-7)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bubakar325-74-41-40015
Calvert210-30-00-2020
Gustin409-142-21-133320
Falatea324-122-20-03510
Smiler160-02-20-1252
Blanck10-00-00-0000
Barcello180-20-00-3010
Bosquez92-30-00-0015
Mackey-Williams312-51-20-0236
Team00-00-01-4000
Totals20022-4611-123-27102058

Percentages: FG 47.826, FT .917.

3-Point Goals: 3-12, .250 (Bubakar 1-2, Bosquez 1-1, Mackey-Williams 1-4, Calvert 0-1, Falatea 0-2, Barcello 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Falatea 1, Gustin 1)

Turnovers: 12 (Gustin 4, Calvert 3, Bubakar 2, Mackey-Williams 2, Falatea 1)

Steals: 4 (Bubakar 1, Falatea 1, Mackey-Williams 1, Smiler 1)

Technical Fouls: None

BYU1418151158
Gonzaga1811211767

A_5,037

Officials_Charles Gonzalez, Ashley Ellis, Deon Lewis

