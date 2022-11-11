UMKC (0-3)
Pre.Idiaru 0-3 0-0 0, A.Mukeba 3-4 0-0 8, Ngandu 4-7 0-0 8, Allen 9-19 2-3 20, Mitchell 1-14 3-4 5, Martin 0-3 0-0 0, Pro.Idiaru 0-3 0-0 0, Dimou 1-4 0-0 3, Sullivan 2-4 0-0 4, Andrews 0-1 0-0 0, B.Diallo 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-64 5-7 48.
ILLINOIS (2-0)
Hawkins 3-7 0-0 6, Clark 2-3 5-5 10, Melendez 2-7 3-3 8, Shannon 4-12 5-7 14, Mayer 2-5 0-0 5, Epps 4-9 3-4 13, Dainja 9-11 2-5 20, Rodgers 2-4 0-0 4, Harris 2-5 0-2 6, Lieb 0-0 0-0 0, Warden 0-1 0-0 0, Serven 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-64 18-26 86.
Halftime_Illinois 39-23. 3-Point Goals_UMKC 3-21 (A.Mukeba 2-2, Dimou 1-2, Allen 0-2, Martin 0-2, Pre.Idiaru 0-3, Pro.Idiaru 0-3, Mitchell 0-7), Illinois 8-27 (Harris 2-4, Epps 2-5, Clark 1-2, Melendez 1-3, Mayer 1-4, Shannon 1-5, Warden 0-1, Hawkins 0-3). Fouled Out_A.Mukeba. Rebounds_UMKC 36 (Ngandu 10), Illinois 39 (Dainja 15). Assists_UMKC 8 (Pre.Idiaru 3), Illinois 15 (Shannon 5). Total Fouls_UMKC 21, Illinois 11. A_15,331 (15,500).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.