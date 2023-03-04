|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KENTUCKY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Livingston
|34
|0-5
|1-4
|0-9
|1
|4
|1
|Toppin
|38
|6-9
|7-8
|0-4
|3
|3
|21
|Tshiebwe
|26
|5-11
|2-2
|4-13
|1
|5
|12
|Fredrick
|15
|0-2
|2-2
|0-0
|4
|0
|2
|Reeves
|40
|12-17
|11-11
|0-1
|2
|4
|37
|Thiero
|24
|2-6
|3-6
|3-5
|2
|2
|7
|Ware
|17
|2-2
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|3
|4
|Collins
|5
|2-2
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|5
|4
|Totals
|200
|29-54
|26-33
|9-39
|14
|26
|88
Percentages: FG .537, FT .788.
3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Toppin 2-3, Reeves 2-4, Fredrick 0-2, Thiero 0-2, Livingston 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Collins, Livingston, Toppin, Ware).
Turnovers: 14 (Livingston 4, Toppin 4, Thiero 2, Ware 2, Reeves, Tshiebwe).
Steals: 5 (Fredrick, Livingston, Thiero, Toppin, Tshiebwe).
Technical Fouls: Tshiebwe, 16:12 first; Ware, 16:20 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARKANSAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Makhe.Mitchell
|15
|0-5
|0-0
|4-5
|0
|3
|0
|Makhi.Mitchell
|18
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|2
|2
|Black
|34
|3-10
|7-12
|2-8
|4
|3
|14
|Davis
|20
|3-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|5
|8
|Smith
|35
|10-23
|2-4
|1-3
|6
|3
|25
|Council
|34
|3-11
|10-12
|1-4
|1
|4
|16
|Walsh
|31
|4-12
|1-3
|3-7
|2
|3
|10
|Johnson
|8
|0-0
|2-3
|3-3
|0
|2
|2
|Pinion
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Graham
|2
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|25-70
|22-34
|15-33
|14
|26
|79
Percentages: FG .357, FT .647.
3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Smith 3-8, Davis 2-3, Black 1-3, Walsh 1-6, Council 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Black, Smith, Walsh).
Turnovers: 6 (Smith 3, Black, Council, Makhe.Mitchell).
Steals: 9 (Smith 4, Walsh 2, Black, Johnson, Pinion).
Technical Fouls: Black, 16:12 first; Davis, 18:15 second; Davis, 18:15 second.
|Kentucky
|40
|48
|—
|88
|Arkansas
|36
|43
|—
|79
A_19,200 (19,368).
