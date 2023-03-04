FGFTReb
KENTUCKYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Livingston340-51-40-9141
Toppin386-97-80-43321
Tshiebwe265-112-24-131512
Fredrick150-22-20-0402
Reeves4012-1711-110-12437
Thiero242-63-63-5227
Ware172-20-01-5034
Collins52-20-01-2154
Totals20029-5426-339-39142688

Percentages: FG .537, FT .788.

3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Toppin 2-3, Reeves 2-4, Fredrick 0-2, Thiero 0-2, Livingston 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Collins, Livingston, Toppin, Ware).

Turnovers: 14 (Livingston 4, Toppin 4, Thiero 2, Ware 2, Reeves, Tshiebwe).

Steals: 5 (Fredrick, Livingston, Thiero, Toppin, Tshiebwe).

Technical Fouls: Tshiebwe, 16:12 first; Ware, 16:20 second.

FGFTReb
ARKANSASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Makhe.Mitchell150-50-04-5030
Makhi.Mitchell181-20-01-1122
Black343-107-122-84314
Davis203-50-00-2058
Smith3510-232-41-36325
Council343-1110-121-41416
Walsh314-121-33-72310
Johnson80-02-33-3022
Pinion30-00-00-0010
Graham21-20-00-0002
Totals20025-7022-3415-33142679

Percentages: FG .357, FT .647.

3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Smith 3-8, Davis 2-3, Black 1-3, Walsh 1-6, Council 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Black, Smith, Walsh).

Turnovers: 6 (Smith 3, Black, Council, Makhe.Mitchell).

Steals: 9 (Smith 4, Walsh 2, Black, Johnson, Pinion).

Technical Fouls: Black, 16:12 first; Davis, 18:15 second; Davis, 18:15 second.

Kentucky404888
Arkansas364379

A_19,200 (19,368).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

