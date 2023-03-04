KENTUCKY (21-10)
Livingston 0-5 1-4 1, Toppin 6-9 7-8 21, Tshiebwe 5-11 2-2 12, Fredrick 0-2 2-2 2, Reeves 12-17 11-11 37, Thiero 2-6 3-6 7, Ware 2-2 0-0 4, Collins 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 29-54 26-33 88.
ARKANSAS (19-12)
Makhe.Mitchell 0-5 0-0 0, Makhi.Mitchell 1-2 0-0 2, Black 3-10 7-12 14, Davis 3-5 0-0 8, Smith 10-23 2-4 25, Council 3-11 10-12 16, Walsh 4-12 1-3 10, Johnson 0-0 2-3 2, Pinion 0-0 0-0 0, Graham 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-70 22-34 79.
Halftime_Kentucky 40-36. 3-Point Goals_Kentucky 4-14 (Toppin 2-3, Reeves 2-4, Fredrick 0-2, Thiero 0-2, Livingston 0-3), Arkansas 7-22 (Smith 3-8, Davis 2-3, Black 1-3, Walsh 1-6, Council 0-2). Fouled Out_Tshiebwe, Collins, Davis. Rebounds_Kentucky 39 (Tshiebwe 13), Arkansas 33 (Black 8). Assists_Kentucky 14 (Fredrick 4), Arkansas 14 (Smith 6). Total Fouls_Kentucky 26, Arkansas 26. A_19,200 (19,368).
