Omier283-44-74-70210
Miller345-120-02-72112
Pack336-146-60-43120
Poplar244-54-41-52314
Wong355-123-50-43215
Beverly163-50-00-1117
Joseph120-20-00-2110
Walker110-30-00-1010
Casey70-10-00-3010
Totals20026-5817-227-34121378

Percentages: FG .448, FT .773.

3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Miller 2-3, Poplar 2-3, Wong 2-6, Pack 2-7, Beverly 1-1, Joseph 0-2, Walker 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Joseph).

Turnovers: 11 (Miller 2, Pack 2, Poplar 2, Wong 2, Beverly, Joseph, Omier).

Steals: 5 (Miller 2, Pack, Poplar, Wong).

Technical Fouls: None.

Schieffelin141-11-20-2003
Tyson385-70-00-103213
Hall298-142-21-51319
Galloway334-115-50-04115
C.Hunter383-120-00-4626
Hemenway152-60-00-0106
Godfrey102-30-00-3015
Middlebrooks92-30-01-2134
Wiggins71-10-00-0013
Beadle40-10-00-0130
D.Hunter20-00-00-0000
Totals20028-598-92-26171674

Percentages: FG .475, FT .889.

3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Tyson 3-5, Hemenway 2-5, Galloway 2-6, Wiggins 1-1, Godfrey 1-2, Hall 1-3, C.Hunter 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Hall 2, Godfrey, Wiggins).

Turnovers: 9 (C.Hunter 2, Hall 2, D.Hunter, Galloway, Godfrey, Schieffelin, Tyson).

Steals: 3 (Galloway, Godfrey, Hall).

Technical Fouls: None.

Miami354378
Clemson353974

A_9,000 (10,000).

