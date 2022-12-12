FGFTReb
MISSISSIPPI ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jeffries394-102-40-87110
Smith276-98-91-51220
Davis251-51-22-6314
Reed140-00-00-1030
Matthews334-122-22-62211
Moore277-90-00-31317
Horton151-20-00-1223
McNair131-40-00-1012
Stevenson71-20-00-0022
Totals20025-5313-175-31161769

Percentages: FG .472, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Moore 3-4, Horton 1-1, Davis 1-2, Matthews 1-4, McNair 0-1, Jeffries 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Matthews 3, Smith 2, Stevenson).

Turnovers: 11 (Smith 4, Moore 2, Davis, Horton, Jeffries, Matthews, Stevenson).

Steals: 8 (Moore 4, Davis, Horton, Jeffries, McNair).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MINNESOTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Battle251-82-20-0245
Garcia367-133-32-62320
Ola-Joseph192-45-61-3039
Cooper332-60-00-1416
Samuels320-60-00-1210
Payne252-52-43-7136
Carrington241-92-23-10115
Henley20-10-00-0000
Ramberg20-00-00-0000
Thompson20-00-00-2000
Totals20015-5214-179-30121651

Percentages: FG .288, FT .824.

3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Garcia 3-5, Cooper 2-4, Battle 1-4, Carrington 1-8, Samuels 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Payne 2, Cooper, Garcia, Ola-Joseph, Samuels, Thompson).

Turnovers: 12 (Battle 2, Cooper 2, Garcia 2, Ola-Joseph 2, Samuels 2, Thompson 2).

Steals: 3 (Battle 2, Cooper).

Technical Fouls: None.

Mississippi St.323769
Minnesota242751

A_8,664 (14,625).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

