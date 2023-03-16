UTAH ST. (26-9)
Funk 7-16 0-0 16, Dorius 1-2 0-0 2, Ashworth 5-14 0-0 12, Bairstow 5-8 0-0 10, Shulga 2-7 3-4 7, Akin 6-8 0-2 12, Eytle-Rock 2-4 2-2 6, Hamoda 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 5-8 65.
MISSOURI (25-9)
Carter 4-8 1-2 10, Gholston 4-13 3-4 11, Hodge 8-14 2-2 23, Honor 1-4 2-4 5, Ko.Brown 7-8 2-4 19, East 3-6 2-2 8, Shaw 0-0 0-0 0, Diarra 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 12-18 76.
Halftime_Missouri 35-31. 3-Point Goals_Utah St. 4-24 (Ashworth 2-10, Funk 2-10, Bairstow 0-1, Eytle-Rock 0-1, Shulga 0-2), Missouri 10-25 (Hodge 5-10, Ko.Brown 3-4, Honor 1-2, Carter 1-4, East 0-1, Gholston 0-4). Rebounds_Utah St. 31 (Funk 7), Missouri 25 (Ko.Brown 8). Assists_Utah St. 12 (Ashworth 4), Missouri 15 (Carter 5). Total Fouls_Utah St. 11, Missouri 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.