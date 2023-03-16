FGFTReb
UTAH ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Funk327-160-03-73016
Dorius131-20-01-3022
Ashworth395-140-00-64312
Bairstow335-80-02-63210
Shulga372-73-40-6217
Akin286-80-21-20312
Eytle-Rock142-42-21-1006
Hamoda40-00-00-0000
Totals20028-595-88-31121165

Percentages: FG .475, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 4-24, .167 (Ashworth 2-10, Funk 2-10, Bairstow 0-1, Eytle-Rock 0-1, Shulga 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Funk 2).

Turnovers: 14 (Funk 4, Shulga 4, Bairstow 3, Akin, Ashworth, Eytle-Rock).

Steals: 5 (Funk 3, Akin, Ashworth).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MISSOURIMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Carter334-81-20-65210
Gholston244-133-40-21011
Hodge388-142-21-42223
Honor301-42-40-1215
Ko.Brown347-82-40-82319
East283-62-20-2348
Shaw100-00-01-1030
Diarra30-00-00-1000
Totals20027-5312-182-25151576

Percentages: FG .509, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Hodge 5-10, Ko.Brown 3-4, Honor 1-2, Carter 1-4, East 0-1, Gholston 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Ko.Brown).

Turnovers: 9 (East 3, Ko.Brown 2, Diarra, Gholston, Hodge, Honor).

Steals: 9 (Hodge 4, Honor 3, Ko.Brown 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Utah St.313465
Missouri354176

.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

