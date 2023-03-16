|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Funk
|32
|7-16
|0-0
|3-7
|3
|0
|16
|Dorius
|13
|1-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|Ashworth
|39
|5-14
|0-0
|0-6
|4
|3
|12
|Bairstow
|33
|5-8
|0-0
|2-6
|3
|2
|10
|Shulga
|37
|2-7
|3-4
|0-6
|2
|1
|7
|Akin
|28
|6-8
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|3
|12
|Eytle-Rock
|14
|2-4
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|6
|Hamoda
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-59
|5-8
|8-31
|12
|11
|65
Percentages: FG .475, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 4-24, .167 (Ashworth 2-10, Funk 2-10, Bairstow 0-1, Eytle-Rock 0-1, Shulga 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Funk 2).
Turnovers: 14 (Funk 4, Shulga 4, Bairstow 3, Akin, Ashworth, Eytle-Rock).
Steals: 5 (Funk 3, Akin, Ashworth).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSOURI
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Carter
|33
|4-8
|1-2
|0-6
|5
|2
|10
|Gholston
|24
|4-13
|3-4
|0-2
|1
|0
|11
|Hodge
|38
|8-14
|2-2
|1-4
|2
|2
|23
|Honor
|30
|1-4
|2-4
|0-1
|2
|1
|5
|Ko.Brown
|34
|7-8
|2-4
|0-8
|2
|3
|19
|East
|28
|3-6
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|4
|8
|Shaw
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|0
|Diarra
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-53
|12-18
|2-25
|15
|15
|76
Percentages: FG .509, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Hodge 5-10, Ko.Brown 3-4, Honor 1-2, Carter 1-4, East 0-1, Gholston 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Ko.Brown).
Turnovers: 9 (East 3, Ko.Brown 2, Diarra, Gholston, Hodge, Honor).
Steals: 9 (Hodge 4, Honor 3, Ko.Brown 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Utah St.
|31
|34
|—
|65
|Missouri
|35
|41
|—
|76
.
