|Pittsburgh
|10
|3
|7
|14
|—
|34
|W. Michigan
|3
|3
|7
|0
|—
|13
First Quarter
PITT_FG Sauls 48, 7:26.
PITT_M.Williams 22 interception return (Sauls kick), 2:39.
WMU_FG Domschke 32, :31.
Second Quarter
PITT_FG Sauls 23, 11:31.
WMU_FG Domschke 40, 7:17.
Third Quarter
PITT_Abanikanda 4 run (Sauls kick), 1:30.
WMU_Abbott 31 pass from Sambucci (Domschke kick), :23.
Fourth Quarter
PITT_Mumpfield 6 pass from Yarnell (Sauls kick), 8:16.
PITT_D.Carter 3 run (Sauls kick), 3:03.
A_22,875.
|PITT
|WMU
|First downs
|23
|10
|Total Net Yards
|417
|180
|Rushes-yards
|52-238
|29-50
|Passing
|179
|130
|Punt Returns
|3--5
|1-12
|Kickoff Returns
|4-75
|2-36
|Interceptions Ret.
|3-22
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|9-12-0
|7-19-3
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-9
|2-16
|Punts
|2-38.5
|5-42.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-30
|2-11
|Time of Possession
|34:36
|25:24
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Abanikanda 31-133, Davis 11-83, Flemister 4-28, Carter 2-6, (Team) 2-(minus 2), Yarnell 2-(minus 10). W. Michigan, Jefferson 7-35, Hrabowski 6-14, Tyler 9-13, Abdus-Salaam 2-2, Salopek 5-(minus 14).
PASSING_Pittsburgh, Yarnell 9-12-0-179. W. Michigan, Salopek 6-18-3-99, Sambucci 1-1-0-31.
RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Wayne 3-94, Mumpfield 3-35, Bartholomew 1-37, Means 1-18, Abanikanda 1-(minus 5). W. Michigan, Crooms 3-26, Galloway 2-29, Sambucci 1-44, Abbott 1-31.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Pittsburgh, Sauls 27.
