Pittsburgh10371434
W. Michigan337013

First Quarter

PITT_FG Sauls 48, 7:26.

PITT_M.Williams 22 interception return (Sauls kick), 2:39.

WMU_FG Domschke 32, :31.

Second Quarter

PITT_FG Sauls 23, 11:31.

WMU_FG Domschke 40, 7:17.

Third Quarter

PITT_Abanikanda 4 run (Sauls kick), 1:30.

WMU_Abbott 31 pass from Sambucci (Domschke kick), :23.

Fourth Quarter

PITT_Mumpfield 6 pass from Yarnell (Sauls kick), 8:16.

PITT_D.Carter 3 run (Sauls kick), 3:03.

A_22,875.

PITTWMU
First downs2310
Total Net Yards417180
Rushes-yards52-23829-50
Passing179130
Punt Returns3--51-12
Kickoff Returns4-752-36
Interceptions Ret.3-220-0
Comp-Att-Int9-12-07-19-3
Sacked-Yards Lost1-92-16
Punts2-38.55-42.2
Fumbles-Lost1-11-0
Penalties-Yards4-302-11
Time of Possession34:3625:24

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Abanikanda 31-133, Davis 11-83, Flemister 4-28, Carter 2-6, (Team) 2-(minus 2), Yarnell 2-(minus 10). W. Michigan, Jefferson 7-35, Hrabowski 6-14, Tyler 9-13, Abdus-Salaam 2-2, Salopek 5-(minus 14).

PASSING_Pittsburgh, Yarnell 9-12-0-179. W. Michigan, Salopek 6-18-3-99, Sambucci 1-1-0-31.

RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Wayne 3-94, Mumpfield 3-35, Bartholomew 1-37, Means 1-18, Abanikanda 1-(minus 5). W. Michigan, Crooms 3-26, Galloway 2-29, Sambucci 1-44, Abbott 1-31.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Pittsburgh, Sauls 27.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you