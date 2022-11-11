|FG
|S. DAKOTA ST. (1-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Burckhard
|22
|4-8
|1-2
|1-4
|2
|2
|9
|Nelson
|29
|6-10
|3-3
|1-6
|1
|2
|16
|Selland
|28
|6-11
|5-7
|2-8
|4
|2
|18
|Colbeck
|26
|4-5
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|12
|Timmer
|22
|4-9
|1-2
|3-4
|3
|1
|9
|Meyer
|16
|3-3
|2-6
|2-5
|4
|1
|8
|Theisen
|17
|5-9
|2-2
|3-8
|0
|3
|12
|Gylten
|14
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|5
|Mathiowetz
|17
|0-7
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|0
|Nesheim
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Byom
|2
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Vlastuin
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|35-67
|16-24
|13-43
|19
|14
|91
Percentages: FG 52.239, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Colbeck 2-3, Nelson 1-4, Selland 1-2, Gylten 1-2, Timmer 0-1, Mathiowetz 0-4, Vlastuin 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Selland 1, Meyer 1, Theisen 1)
Turnovers: 13 (Colbeck 3, Theisen 3, Selland 2, Meyer 2, Burckhard 1, Nelson 1, Mathiowetz 1)
Steals: 4 (Selland 2, Timmer 1, Gylten 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LEHIGH (1-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hottinger
|37
|10-17
|3-4
|2-7
|0
|2
|25
|O'Brien
|18
|1-4
|1-2
|0-5
|2
|4
|4
|Harvey
|33
|2-5
|4-4
|0-3
|3
|2
|9
|Kramer
|35
|9-23
|2-2
|0-4
|3
|3
|21
|Van Eps
|20
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|4
|3
|Fandre
|23
|1-3
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|4
|5
|Vargas-Bines
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Albrecht
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Behar
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Brown
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Eggenschwiler
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Stemmer
|13
|2-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|6
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-59
|12-14
|3-27
|12
|23
|73
Percentages: FG 44.068, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Hottinger 2-4, Stemmer 2-4, O'Brien 1-3, Harvey 1-3, Kramer 1-7, Van Eps 1-2, Fandre 1-3, Behar 0-1)
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 14 (Kramer 4, Van Eps 3, Hottinger 2, Behar 2, Fandre 1, Vargas-Bines 1, Albrecht 1)
Steals: 8 (Hottinger 2, Kramer 2, O'Brien 1, Harvey 1, Van Eps 1, Fandre 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Lehigh
|18
|14
|26
|15
|—
|73
|S. Dakota St.
|20
|29
|26
|16
|—
|91
A_1,667
Officials_Payton Everett, Erica Parker, Jon Garrow
