S. DAKOTA ST. (1-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Burckhard224-81-21-4229
Nelson296-103-31-61216
Selland286-115-72-84218
Colbeck264-52-20-11112
Timmer224-91-23-4319
Meyer163-32-62-5418
Theisen175-92-23-80312
Gylten142-30-00-1105
Mathiowetz170-70-00-2220
Nesheim20-00-00-0000
Byom21-10-00-0002
Vlastuin50-10-01-3100
Team00-00-00-1000
Totals20035-6716-2413-43191491

Percentages: FG 52.239, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Colbeck 2-3, Nelson 1-4, Selland 1-2, Gylten 1-2, Timmer 0-1, Mathiowetz 0-4, Vlastuin 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Selland 1, Meyer 1, Theisen 1)

Turnovers: 13 (Colbeck 3, Theisen 3, Selland 2, Meyer 2, Burckhard 1, Nelson 1, Mathiowetz 1)

Steals: 4 (Selland 2, Timmer 1, Gylten 1)

Technical Fouls: None

LEHIGH (1-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hottinger3710-173-42-70225
O'Brien181-41-20-5244
Harvey332-54-40-3329
Kramer359-232-20-43321
Van Eps201-20-00-2343
Fandre231-32-20-0145
Vargas-Bines90-00-00-1020
Albrecht70-00-00-2000
Behar30-10-00-1010
Brown10-00-00-0000
Eggenschwiler10-00-00-0000
Stemmer132-40-01-2016
Team00-00-00-0000
Totals20026-5912-143-27122373

Percentages: FG 44.068, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Hottinger 2-4, Stemmer 2-4, O'Brien 1-3, Harvey 1-3, Kramer 1-7, Van Eps 1-2, Fandre 1-3, Behar 0-1)

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 14 (Kramer 4, Van Eps 3, Hottinger 2, Behar 2, Fandre 1, Vargas-Bines 1, Albrecht 1)

Steals: 8 (Hottinger 2, Kramer 2, O'Brien 1, Harvey 1, Van Eps 1, Fandre 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Lehigh1814261573
S. Dakota St.2029261691

A_1,667

Officials_Payton Everett, Erica Parker, Jon Garrow

