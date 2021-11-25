PITTSBURGH (4-1)
Brown 0-6 6-8 6, Igbokwe 1-5 0-0 2, Hayford 3-6 2-2 8, King 5-9 0-3 10, Strother 0-4 0-0 0, Dunn 1-5 0-0 2, Clesca 0-0 0-0 0, Exanor 0-2 2-4 2, Harris 4-9 8-11 16, Hueston 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 14-47 18-28 46
Roby 1-4 0-2 2, Hoppie 0-3 4-4 4, Nixon 5-12 0-0 12, Pitts 4-14 2-2 12, Wells 3-10 2-2 10, Malone 3-6 0-0 6, Patty 0-9 0-0 0, Green 1-4 0-0 2, Johnson 4-8 1-2 9, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-72 9-12 57
|Pittsburgh
|8
|12
|17
|9
|—
|46
|Texas A&M
|9
|10
|20
|18
|—
|57
3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh 0-6 (Strother 0-2, Dunn 0-1, Exanor 0-1, Harris 0-2), Texas A&M 6-19 (Hoppie 0-1, Nixon 2-6, Pitts 2-8, Wells 2-3, Patty 0-1). Assists_Pittsburgh 3 (King 2), Texas A&M 10 (Hoppie 3). Fouled Out_Texas A&M Pitts. Rebounds_Pittsburgh 42 (King 6-19), Texas A&M 46 (Johnson 5-8). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh 18, Texas A&M 21. Technical Fouls_None. A_621.