UTSA2100012
Troy078318

First Quarter

UTSA_safety, 3:58.

Second Quarter

UTSA_Franklin 2 pass from F.Harris (Sackett kick), 12:30.

UTSA_FG Sackett 42, 6:21.

TROY_Vidal 2 run (Buce kick), :50.

Third Quarter

TROY_R.Johnson 12 pass from Watson (Ollendieck pass from Watson), 2:43.

Fourth Quarter

TROY_FG Buce 27, 9:18.

UTSATROY
First downs2016
Total Net Yards345166
Rushes-yards32-14741-53
Passing198113
Punt Returns2-131-0
Kickoff Returns1-42-22
Interceptions Ret.2-02-75
Comp-Att-Int23-42-213-24-2
Sacked-Yards Lost2-146-34
Punts4-46.756-43.333
Fumbles-Lost5-31-0
Penalties-Yards8-892-21
Time of Possession12:1832:24

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_UTSA, Barnes 21-132, Harris 9-14, Carpenter 1-2, (Team) 1-(minus 1). Troy, Vidal 22-73, Billingsley 8-14, (Team) 2-(minus 2), Watson 9-(minus 32).

PASSING_UTSA, Harris 23-42-2-198. Troy, Watson 13-23-2-113, T.Johnson 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_UTSA, Franklin 8-36, Carpenter 7-59, Cardenas 5-62, Dishman 1-20, Barnes 1-12, Ogle-Kellogg 1-9. Troy, T.Johnson 4-40, Stoudemire 3-16, R.Johnson 2-41, Vidal 2-7, Ollendieck 1-6, Vice 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

