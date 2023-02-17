SAN JOSE ST. (3-22)
Fluker 3-8 1-3 7, Nicholas 6-9 1-2 15, Holland 2-11 2-2 6, Ma 2-9 0-0 6, Singleton 2-5 0-0 6, Boni 0-0 0-0 0, Kelemeni 0-1 0-0 0, Nichols 1-9 4-4 6, Richards 2-4 0-0 4, Moreland 5-8 0-0 10, Totals 23-64 8-11 60
UNLV (25-2)
Brown 8-8 1-2 17, Young 5-7 6-6 16, Booker 2-13 0-0 4, Durazo-Frescas 5-10 0-0 14, Ethridge 4-9 0-0 10, Wilfred 0-1 0-0 0, Lott 3-6 0-0 6, Winfrey 1-4 0-0 2, Jackson 3-12 2-2 8, Totals 31-70 9-10 77
|San Jose St.
|14
|4
|25
|17
|—
|60
|UNLV
|18
|19
|23
|17
|—
|77
3-Point Goals_San Jose St. 6-16 (Nicholas 2-3, Ma 2-8, Singleton 2-3, Kelemeni 0-1, Nichols 0-1), UNLV 6-21 (Booker 0-2, Durazo-Frescas 4-8, Ethridge 2-5, Lott 0-2, Winfrey 0-2, Jackson 0-2). Assists_San Jose St. 11 (Holland 6), UNLV 24 (Booker 12). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Jose St. 40 (Nicholas 13), UNLV 41 (Brown 12). Total Fouls_San Jose St. 11, UNLV 13. Technical Fouls_UNLV Durazo-Frescas 1. A_2,530.
