UNLV (25-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brown298-81-24-122117
Young305-76-62-102316
Booker312-130-01-21224
Durazo-Frescas215-100-00-11214
Ethridge274-90-02-24010
Wilfred50-10-00-0010
Lott173-60-00-1036
Winfrey161-40-02-4212
Jackson243-122-22-3108
Team00-00-02-6000
Totals20031-709-1015-41241377

Percentages: FG 44.286, FT .900.

3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Durazo-Frescas 4-8, Ethridge 2-5, Booker 0-2, Lott 0-2, Winfrey 0-2, Jackson 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Jackson 1)

Turnovers: 8 (Booker 4, Brown 1, Young 1, Durazo-Frescas 1, Lott 1)

Steals: 10 (Young 4, Booker 3, Brown 1, Lott 1, Winfrey 1)

Technical Fouls: 1 (Durazo-Frescas 1)

SAN JOSE ST. (3-22)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Fluker233-81-31-2027
Nicholas346-91-25-131115
Holland352-112-20-6616
Ma262-90-02-3226
Singleton262-50-01-1206
Boni30-00-00-0000
Kelemeni30-10-00-0000
Nichols191-94-42-4016
Richards162-40-02-5014
Moreland155-80-03-50310
Team00-00-00-1000
Totals20023-648-1116-40111160

Percentages: FG 35.938, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Nicholas 2-3, Ma 2-8, Singleton 2-3, Kelemeni 0-1, Nichols 0-1)

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 16 (Holland 3, Richards 3, Fluker 2, Nicholas 2, Singleton 2, Nichols 2, Ma 1, Moreland 1)

Steals: 6 (Holland 3, Nicholas 1, Ma 1, Moreland 1)

Technical Fouls: None

San Jose St.144251760
UNLV1819231777

A_2,530

Officials_Dominique Hunter, Jeffrey Benson, Deon Lewis

