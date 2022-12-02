North Texas7310727
UTSA717101448

First Quarter

UTSA_Barnes 27 run (Sackett kick), 12:04.

UNT_Ragsdale 2 run (Mooney kick), 8:09.

Second Quarter

UNT_FG Mooney 22, 10:34.

UTSA_Harris 11 run (Sackett kick), 8:25.

UTSA_FG Sackett 42, 1:12.

UTSA_Franklin 32 pass from Harris (Sackett kick), :11.

Third Quarter

UNT_FG Mooney 24, 12:26.

UTSA_Franklin 14 pass from Harris (Sackett kick), 10:33.

UNT_Shorter 36 pass from Aune (Mooney kick), 8:42.

UTSA_FG Sackett 43, 1:47.

Fourth Quarter

UNT_I.Johnson 1 run (Mooney kick), 13:34.

UTSA_Franklin 39 pass from Harris (Sackett kick), 11:09.

UTSA_Cardenas 16 pass from Harris (Sackett kick), 4:07.

A_41,412.

UNTUTSA
First downs1932
Total Net Yards366571
Rushes-yards35-17247-227
Passing194344
Punt Returns1-40-0
Kickoff Returns6-450-0
Interceptions Ret.0-02-27
Comp-Att-Int14-30-233-38-0
Sacked-Yards Lost0-02-9
Punts3-47.02-41.5
Fumbles-Lost0-02-0
Penalties-Yards8-399-69
Time of Possession22:1737:43

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_North Texas, Ragsdale 17-108, Adeyi 12-50, Aune 3-12, I.Johnson 2-3, (Team) 1-(minus 1). UTSA, Barnes 28-175, Harris 16-49, Cobbs 1-5, (Team) 2-(minus 2).

PASSING_North Texas, Aune 14-29-2-194, Horton 0-1-0-0. UTSA, Harris 32-37-0-341, Cephus 1-1-0-3.

RECEIVING_North Texas, Horton 3-58, Roberts 3-31, Shorter 2-48, Gumms 2-13, Maclin 1-20, D.Ward 1-13, Burns 1-6, Smart 1-5. UTSA, Cephus 11-84, Franklin 10-144, Cardenas 6-84, Ogle-Kellogg 2-13, Dishman 2-9, Barnes 1-7, Harris 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

