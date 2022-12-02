|North Texas
|7
|3
|10
|7
|—
|27
|UTSA
|7
|17
|10
|14
|—
|48
First Quarter
UTSA_Barnes 27 run (Sackett kick), 12:04.
UNT_Ragsdale 2 run (Mooney kick), 8:09.
Second Quarter
UNT_FG Mooney 22, 10:34.
UTSA_Harris 11 run (Sackett kick), 8:25.
UTSA_FG Sackett 42, 1:12.
UTSA_Franklin 32 pass from Harris (Sackett kick), :11.
Third Quarter
UNT_FG Mooney 24, 12:26.
UTSA_Franklin 14 pass from Harris (Sackett kick), 10:33.
UNT_Shorter 36 pass from Aune (Mooney kick), 8:42.
UTSA_FG Sackett 43, 1:47.
Fourth Quarter
UNT_I.Johnson 1 run (Mooney kick), 13:34.
UTSA_Franklin 39 pass from Harris (Sackett kick), 11:09.
UTSA_Cardenas 16 pass from Harris (Sackett kick), 4:07.
A_41,412.
|UNT
|UTSA
|First downs
|19
|32
|Total Net Yards
|366
|571
|Rushes-yards
|35-172
|47-227
|Passing
|194
|344
|Punt Returns
|1-4
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|6-45
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-27
|Comp-Att-Int
|14-30-2
|33-38-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|2-9
|Punts
|3-47.0
|2-41.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-39
|9-69
|Time of Possession
|22:17
|37:43
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_North Texas, Ragsdale 17-108, Adeyi 12-50, Aune 3-12, I.Johnson 2-3, (Team) 1-(minus 1). UTSA, Barnes 28-175, Harris 16-49, Cobbs 1-5, (Team) 2-(minus 2).
PASSING_North Texas, Aune 14-29-2-194, Horton 0-1-0-0. UTSA, Harris 32-37-0-341, Cephus 1-1-0-3.
RECEIVING_North Texas, Horton 3-58, Roberts 3-31, Shorter 2-48, Gumms 2-13, Maclin 1-20, D.Ward 1-13, Burns 1-6, Smart 1-5. UTSA, Cephus 11-84, Franklin 10-144, Cardenas 6-84, Ogle-Kellogg 2-13, Dishman 2-9, Barnes 1-7, Harris 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
