FGFTReb
WISCONSINMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Crowl282-71-20-3045
Wahl334-81-30-3129
Jon.Davis374-95-82-65215
Davison379-164-51-23227
Hepburn331-64-41-2327
Vogt120-20-02-6140
Bowman82-30-00-2015
Neath61-30-00-0002
Gilmore50-00-00-1010
Carlson10-00-00-0000
Totals20023-5415-226-25131870

Percentages: FG .426, FT .682.

3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Davison 5-9, Jon.Davis 2-4, Bowman 1-2, Hepburn 1-5, Neath 0-1, Crowl 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Wahl 2, Crowl, Hepburn, Jon.Davis).

Turnovers: 8 (Jon.Davis 4, Hepburn 2, Crowl, Davison).

Steals: 4 (Crowl, Hepburn, Jon.Davis, Wahl).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GEORGIA TECHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Howard362-75-83-5139
K.Moore223-32-20-2048
Devoe4011-206-70-61333
Sturdivant160-30-01-1410
Usher292-70-00-2045
Smith274-101-13-11039
Coleman220-22-22-5112
Gigiberia40-00-00-0000
Kelly40-10-00-2010
Totals20022-5316-209-3472066

Percentages: FG .415, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Devoe 5-10, Usher 1-4, Kelly 0-1, Sturdivant 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Howard 2, Coleman).

Turnovers: 9 (Sturdivant 3, Howard 2, Usher 2, Gigiberia, Smith).

Steals: 5 (Coleman 3, Smith, Sturdivant).

Technical Fouls: None.

Wisconsin323870
Georgia Tech313566

A_6,302 (8,600).

