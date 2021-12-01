|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WISCONSIN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Crowl
|28
|2-7
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|4
|5
|Wahl
|33
|4-8
|1-3
|0-3
|1
|2
|9
|Jon.Davis
|37
|4-9
|5-8
|2-6
|5
|2
|15
|Davison
|37
|9-16
|4-5
|1-2
|3
|2
|27
|Hepburn
|33
|1-6
|4-4
|1-2
|3
|2
|7
|Vogt
|12
|0-2
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|4
|0
|Bowman
|8
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|5
|Neath
|6
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Gilmore
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Carlson
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-54
|15-22
|6-25
|13
|18
|70
Percentages: FG .426, FT .682.
3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Davison 5-9, Jon.Davis 2-4, Bowman 1-2, Hepburn 1-5, Neath 0-1, Crowl 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Wahl 2, Crowl, Hepburn, Jon.Davis).
Turnovers: 8 (Jon.Davis 4, Hepburn 2, Crowl, Davison).
Steals: 4 (Crowl, Hepburn, Jon.Davis, Wahl).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGIA TECH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Howard
|36
|2-7
|5-8
|3-5
|1
|3
|9
|K.Moore
|22
|3-3
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|4
|8
|Devoe
|40
|11-20
|6-7
|0-6
|1
|3
|33
|Sturdivant
|16
|0-3
|0-0
|1-1
|4
|1
|0
|Usher
|29
|2-7
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|4
|5
|Smith
|27
|4-10
|1-1
|3-11
|0
|3
|9
|Coleman
|22
|0-2
|2-2
|2-5
|1
|1
|2
|Gigiberia
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Kelly
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-53
|16-20
|9-34
|7
|20
|66
Percentages: FG .415, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Devoe 5-10, Usher 1-4, Kelly 0-1, Sturdivant 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Howard 2, Coleman).
Turnovers: 9 (Sturdivant 3, Howard 2, Usher 2, Gigiberia, Smith).
Steals: 5 (Coleman 3, Smith, Sturdivant).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Wisconsin
|32
|38
|—
|70
|Georgia Tech
|31
|35
|—
|66
A_6,302 (8,600).