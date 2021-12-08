FGFTReb
UTAH ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bean398-123-61-73420
Horvath335-70-22-71414
Eytle-Rock182-52-40-0127
Jones252-62-20-3637
Miller231-40-00-1003
Ashworth263-71-21-4339
Bairstow265-81-40-30011
Dorius60-00-00-0020
Shulga40-10-00-0000
Totals20026-509-204-25141871

Percentages: FG .520, FT .450.

3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Horvath 4-5, Ashworth 2-6, Bean 1-2, Eytle-Rock 1-2, Jones 1-3, Miller 1-4, Shulga 0-1, Bairstow 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Horvath 2).

Turnovers: 17 (Horvath 4, Bean 3, Ashworth 2, Bairstow 2, Dorius 2, Jones 2, Eytle-Rock, Miller).

Steals: 8 (Bean 3, Ashworth 2, Jones 2, Eytle-Rock).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
BYUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Lohner262-31-21-3345
Barcello304-127-70-24217
Knell275-60-00-41113
Knight141-30-01-2333
Lucas325-112-30-46114
George232-51-21-7125
Johnson233-60-01-2128
Traore173-48-80-40214
Erickson81-20-00-0013
Totals20026-5219-224-28191882

Percentages: FG .500, FT .864.

3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Knell 3-4, Johnson 2-4, Barcello 2-5, Lucas 2-5, Erickson 1-2, Knight 1-2, George 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (George).

Turnovers: 13 (Lucas 5, Johnson 2, Lohner 2, Barcello, Knell, Knight, Traore).

Steals: 5 (Barcello 2, Knell, Lucas, Traore).

Technical Fouls: None.

Utah St.333871
BYU453782

A_15,669 (19,000).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

