|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bean
|39
|8-12
|3-6
|1-7
|3
|4
|20
|Horvath
|33
|5-7
|0-2
|2-7
|1
|4
|14
|Eytle-Rock
|18
|2-5
|2-4
|0-0
|1
|2
|7
|Jones
|25
|2-6
|2-2
|0-3
|6
|3
|7
|Miller
|23
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Ashworth
|26
|3-7
|1-2
|1-4
|3
|3
|9
|Bairstow
|26
|5-8
|1-4
|0-3
|0
|0
|11
|Dorius
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Shulga
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-50
|9-20
|4-25
|14
|18
|71
Percentages: FG .520, FT .450.
3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Horvath 4-5, Ashworth 2-6, Bean 1-2, Eytle-Rock 1-2, Jones 1-3, Miller 1-4, Shulga 0-1, Bairstow 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Horvath 2).
Turnovers: 17 (Horvath 4, Bean 3, Ashworth 2, Bairstow 2, Dorius 2, Jones 2, Eytle-Rock, Miller).
Steals: 8 (Bean 3, Ashworth 2, Jones 2, Eytle-Rock).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BYU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lohner
|26
|2-3
|1-2
|1-3
|3
|4
|5
|Barcello
|30
|4-12
|7-7
|0-2
|4
|2
|17
|Knell
|27
|5-6
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|1
|13
|Knight
|14
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|3
|3
|Lucas
|32
|5-11
|2-3
|0-4
|6
|1
|14
|George
|23
|2-5
|1-2
|1-7
|1
|2
|5
|Johnson
|23
|3-6
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|8
|Traore
|17
|3-4
|8-8
|0-4
|0
|2
|14
|Erickson
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Totals
|200
|26-52
|19-22
|4-28
|19
|18
|82
Percentages: FG .500, FT .864.
3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Knell 3-4, Johnson 2-4, Barcello 2-5, Lucas 2-5, Erickson 1-2, Knight 1-2, George 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (George).
Turnovers: 13 (Lucas 5, Johnson 2, Lohner 2, Barcello, Knell, Knight, Traore).
Steals: 5 (Barcello 2, Knell, Lucas, Traore).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Utah St.
|33
|38
|—
|71
|BYU
|45
|37
|—
|82
A_15,669 (19,000).