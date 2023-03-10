|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VILLANOVA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dixon
|32
|7-16
|3-4
|2-7
|0
|2
|20
|Slater
|27
|5-7
|3-3
|1-2
|0
|4
|17
|Whitmore
|24
|2-7
|0-1
|0-6
|2
|2
|4
|Daniels
|34
|6-15
|2-2
|0-5
|3
|3
|17
|Moore
|33
|5-13
|0-0
|0-1
|7
|1
|13
|Armstrong
|22
|1-3
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|2
|Longino
|19
|0-0
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|2
|1
|Arcidiacono
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|0
|Hausen
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-62
|9-12
|4-27
|14
|19
|74
Percentages: FG .419, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 13-30, .433 (Slater 4-4, Moore 3-6, Dixon 3-7, Daniels 3-9, Arcidiacono 0-1, Whitmore 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Longino, Slater).
Turnovers: 7 (Moore 3, Whitmore 3, Armstrong).
Steals: 4 (Armstrong 2, Moore, Whitmore).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CREIGHTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kaluma
|31
|5-8
|6-8
|0-2
|4
|2
|18
|Kalkbrenner
|36
|9-12
|3-3
|2-3
|1
|1
|21
|Alexander
|35
|3-9
|4-4
|0-7
|2
|1
|13
|Nembhard
|37
|6-13
|2-2
|0-5
|5
|4
|17
|Scheierman
|32
|3-8
|4-5
|1-12
|9
|3
|12
|Farabello
|14
|1-3
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|0
|3
|Miller
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|3
|King
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Mitchell
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-56
|19-22
|3-35
|22
|13
|87
Percentages: FG .500, FT .864.
3-Point Goals: 12-25, .480 (Alexander 3-5, Nembhard 3-5, Kaluma 2-4, Scheierman 2-6, Farabello 1-2, Miller 1-2, Mitchell 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Kalkbrenner 2, Kaluma).
Turnovers: 7 (Nembhard 4, Farabello, Kalkbrenner, Scheierman).
Steals: 2 (Alexander, Kaluma).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Villanova
|23
|51
|—
|74
|Creighton
|32
|55
|—
|87
A_19,812 (19,812).
