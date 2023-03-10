FGFTReb
VILLANOVAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dixon327-163-42-70220
Slater275-73-31-20417
Whitmore242-70-10-6224
Daniels346-152-20-53317
Moore335-130-00-17113
Armstrong221-30-00-3122
Longino190-01-20-2121
Arcidiacono50-10-01-1030
Hausen40-00-00-0000
Totals20026-629-124-27141974

Percentages: FG .419, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 13-30, .433 (Slater 4-4, Moore 3-6, Dixon 3-7, Daniels 3-9, Arcidiacono 0-1, Whitmore 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Longino, Slater).

Turnovers: 7 (Moore 3, Whitmore 3, Armstrong).

Steals: 4 (Armstrong 2, Moore, Whitmore).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CREIGHTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kaluma315-86-80-24218
Kalkbrenner369-123-32-31121
Alexander353-94-40-72113
Nembhard376-132-20-55417
Scheierman323-84-51-129312
Farabello141-30-00-4103
Miller91-20-00-2013
King30-00-00-0010
Mitchell30-10-00-0000
Totals20028-5619-223-35221387

Percentages: FG .500, FT .864.

3-Point Goals: 12-25, .480 (Alexander 3-5, Nembhard 3-5, Kaluma 2-4, Scheierman 2-6, Farabello 1-2, Miller 1-2, Mitchell 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Kalkbrenner 2, Kaluma).

Turnovers: 7 (Nembhard 4, Farabello, Kalkbrenner, Scheierman).

Steals: 2 (Alexander, Kaluma).

Technical Fouls: None.

Villanova235174
Creighton325587

A_19,812 (19,812).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

