VILLANOVA (17-16)
Dixon 7-16 3-4 20, Slater 5-7 3-3 17, Whitmore 2-7 0-1 4, Daniels 6-15 2-2 17, Moore 5-13 0-0 13, Armstrong 1-3 0-0 2, Longino 0-0 1-2 1, Arcidiacono 0-1 0-0 0, Hausen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 9-12 74.
CREIGHTON (21-11)
Kaluma 5-8 6-8 18, Kalkbrenner 9-12 3-3 21, Alexander 3-9 4-4 13, Nembhard 6-13 2-2 17, Scheierman 3-8 4-5 12, Farabello 1-3 0-0 3, Miller 1-2 0-0 3, King 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 19-22 87.
Halftime_Creighton 32-23. 3-Point Goals_Villanova 13-30 (Slater 4-4, Moore 3-6, Dixon 3-7, Daniels 3-9, Arcidiacono 0-1, Whitmore 0-3), Creighton 12-25 (Alexander 3-5, Nembhard 3-5, Kaluma 2-4, Scheierman 2-6, Farabello 1-2, Miller 1-2, Mitchell 0-1). Rebounds_Villanova 27 (Dixon 7), Creighton 35 (Scheierman 12). Assists_Villanova 14 (Moore 7), Creighton 22 (Scheierman 9). Total Fouls_Villanova 19, Creighton 13. A_19,812 (19,812).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.