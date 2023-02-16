|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FLORIDA ST. (21-7)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Howard
|28
|4-10
|0-0
|4-7
|0
|2
|11
|Timpson
|27
|7-13
|3-5
|5-14
|0
|3
|17
|Bejedi
|34
|3-8
|3-4
|1-4
|2
|2
|9
|Latson
|28
|9-19
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|3
|19
|Massengill
|28
|0-3
|0-2
|0-5
|6
|1
|0
|Myers
|13
|2-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|4
|Gordon
|11
|1-3
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|1
|4
|O'Brien
|19
|3-8
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|7
|Valenzuela
|12
|3-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|7
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-71
|8-13
|15-46
|13
|19
|78
Percentages: FG 45.070, FT .615.
3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Howard 3-7, Latson 1-2, O'Brien 1-2, Valenzuela 1-2, Bejedi 0-1, Gordon 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Timpson 3, Myers 1)
Turnovers: 11 (Bejedi 4, Latson 3, Massengill 2, Myers 1, O'Brien 1)
Steals: 2 (Howard 2)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SYRACUSE (16-11)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lewis
|33
|5-9
|0-2
|0-10
|0
|3
|10
|Wood
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|Fair
|40
|7-19
|2-2
|1-5
|0
|1
|19
|Rice
|37
|4-13
|1-2
|11-17
|5
|1
|9
|Woolley
|37
|5-17
|2-4
|2-4
|1
|2
|12
|Saniaa Wilson
|13
|2-6
|2-2
|2-3
|0
|4
|6
|Hyman
|24
|1-8
|2-2
|2-5
|5
|2
|4
|Perkins
|9
|0-1
|3-4
|0-0
|1
|0
|3
|Nyah Wilson
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-74
|12-18
|21-47
|13
|14
|65
Percentages: FG 33.784, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Fair 3-10, Rice 0-2, Woolley 0-4)
Blocked Shots: 6 (S.Wilson 3, Rice 2, Wood 1)
Turnovers: 12 (Hyman 5, Lewis 2, Rice 2, Fair 1, S.Wilson 1, Perkins 1)
Steals: 6 (Woolley 2, Hyman 2, Fair 1, S.Wilson 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Syracuse
|17
|16
|21
|11
|—
|65
|Florida St.
|24
|16
|17
|21
|—
|78
A_2,794
Officials_Ashlee Goode, Brandon Enterline, Jeffrey Smith
Commented
