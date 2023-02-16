FGFTReb
FLORIDA ST. (21-7)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Howard284-100-04-70211
Timpson277-133-55-140317
Bejedi343-83-41-4229
Latson289-190-01-33319
Massengill280-30-20-5610
Myers132-30-01-3034
Gordon111-32-20-2214
O'Brien193-80-00-3037
Valenzuela123-40-00-0017
Team00-00-03-5000
Totals20032-718-1315-46131978

Percentages: FG 45.070, FT .615.

3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Howard 3-7, Latson 1-2, O'Brien 1-2, Valenzuela 1-2, Bejedi 0-1, Gordon 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Timpson 3, Myers 1)

Turnovers: 11 (Bejedi 4, Latson 3, Massengill 2, Myers 1, O'Brien 1)

Steals: 2 (Howard 2)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
SYRACUSE (16-11)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Lewis335-90-20-100310
Wood61-10-00-0112
Fair407-192-21-50119
Rice374-131-211-17519
Woolley375-172-42-41212
Saniaa Wilson132-62-22-3046
Hyman241-82-22-5524
Perkins90-13-40-0103
Nyah Wilson10-00-00-0000
Team00-00-03-3000
Totals20025-7412-1821-47131465

Percentages: FG 33.784, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Fair 3-10, Rice 0-2, Woolley 0-4)

Blocked Shots: 6 (S.Wilson 3, Rice 2, Wood 1)

Turnovers: 12 (Hyman 5, Lewis 2, Rice 2, Fair 1, S.Wilson 1, Perkins 1)

Steals: 6 (Woolley 2, Hyman 2, Fair 1, S.Wilson 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Syracuse1716211165
Florida St.2416172178

A_2,794

Officials_Ashlee Goode, Brandon Enterline, Jeffrey Smith

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

