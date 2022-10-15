|Minnesota
|0
|7
|7
|0
|—
|14
|Illinois
|7
|6
|7
|6
|—
|26
First Quarter
ILL_C.Brown 40 pass from DeVito (Pinton kick), 10:56.
Second Quarter
ILL_FG Pinton 31, 13:06.
MIN_Morgan 9 run (Trickett kick), 8:30.
ILL_FG Pinton 23, :20.
Third Quarter
MIN_Ibrahim 4 run (Trickett kick), 14:34.
ILL_DeVito 5 run (Pinton kick), 11:45.
Fourth Quarter
ILL_FG Pinton 23, 13:02.
ILL_FG Pinton 30, 3:22.
A_45,683.
|MIN
|ILL
|First downs
|13
|27
|Total Net Yards
|180
|472
|Rushes-yards
|24-142
|54-220
|Passing
|38
|252
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|6-168
|1-18
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|3--2
|Comp-Att-Int
|6-18-3
|25-32-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-14
|0-0
|Punts
|4-40.25
|3-39.667
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|2-20
|6-56
|Time of Possession
|19:56
|40:04
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Minnesota, Ibrahim 15-127, Morgan 6-23, (Team) 1-(minus 2), A.Kaliakmanis 2-(minus 6). Illinois, C.Brown 41-180, Hayden 6-28, DeVito 3-17, Williams 2-0, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Love 1-(minus 3).
PASSING_Minnesota, Morgan 4-12-1-21, A.Kaliakmanis 2-6-2-17. Illinois, DeVito 25-32-0-252.
RECEIVING_Minnesota, Spann-Ford 4-32, Jackson 1-4, Ibrahim 1-2. Illinois, Williams 9-62, P.Bryant 7-58, Hightower 3-55, C.Brown 3-53, Washington 2-16, Reiman 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
