Minnesota077014
Illinois767626

First Quarter

ILL_C.Brown 40 pass from DeVito (Pinton kick), 10:56.

Second Quarter

ILL_FG Pinton 31, 13:06.

MIN_Morgan 9 run (Trickett kick), 8:30.

ILL_FG Pinton 23, :20.

Third Quarter

MIN_Ibrahim 4 run (Trickett kick), 14:34.

ILL_DeVito 5 run (Pinton kick), 11:45.

Fourth Quarter

ILL_FG Pinton 23, 13:02.

ILL_FG Pinton 30, 3:22.

A_45,683.

MINILL
First downs1327
Total Net Yards180472
Rushes-yards24-14254-220
Passing38252
Punt Returns0-01-0
Kickoff Returns6-1681-18
Interceptions Ret.0-03--2
Comp-Att-Int6-18-325-32-0
Sacked-Yards Lost2-140-0
Punts4-40.253-39.667
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards2-206-56
Time of Possession19:5640:04

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Minnesota, Ibrahim 15-127, Morgan 6-23, (Team) 1-(minus 2), A.Kaliakmanis 2-(minus 6). Illinois, C.Brown 41-180, Hayden 6-28, DeVito 3-17, Williams 2-0, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Love 1-(minus 3).

PASSING_Minnesota, Morgan 4-12-1-21, A.Kaliakmanis 2-6-2-17. Illinois, DeVito 25-32-0-252.

RECEIVING_Minnesota, Spann-Ford 4-32, Jackson 1-4, Ibrahim 1-2. Illinois, Williams 9-62, P.Bryant 7-58, Hightower 3-55, C.Brown 3-53, Washington 2-16, Reiman 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you