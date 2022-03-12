FGFTReb
INDIANAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jackson-Davis3815-211-34-103231
Kopp332-112-21-3148
Thompson355-71-14-73211
Johnson335-118-80-49220
Stewart221-50-00-4012
Galloway211-50-01-1342
Phinisee170-20-01-3300
Bates21-10-00-0013
Totals20030-6312-1411-32221677

Percentages: FG .476, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Johnson 2-6, Kopp 2-7, Bates 1-1, Stewart 0-2, Galloway 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Jackson-Davis 2, Kopp, Thompson).

Turnovers: 10 (Johnson 4, Jackson-Davis 2, Thompson 2, Galloway, Kopp).

Steals: 9 (Phinisee 3, Galloway, Jackson-Davis, Johnson, Kopp, Stewart, Thompson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
IOWAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
P.McCaffery267-112-21-21116
Ke.Murray3911-172-33-93332
Rebraca190-10-01-4010
Bohannon294-100-00-33112
Perkins263-82-31-3538
Kr.Murray222-60-00-1235
C.McCaffery140-20-01-2320
Toussaint140-34-40-0134
Sandfort71-30-01-2203
Ulis30-00-01-1000
Totals20028-6110-129-27201780

Percentages: FG .459, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 14-32, .438 (Ke.Murray 8-10, Bohannon 4-9, Sandfort 1-2, Kr.Murray 1-3, P.McCaffery 0-1, C.McCaffery 0-2, Toussaint 0-2, Perkins 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Ke.Murray 2, P.McCaffery).

Turnovers: 11 (Ke.Murray 3, Perkins 3, Ulis 2, Bohannon, Kr.Murray, P.McCaffery).

Steals: 6 (Ke.Murray 2, Toussaint 2, Kr.Murray, Ulis).

Technical Fouls: None.

Indiana383977
Iowa324880

.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you