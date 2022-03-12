|FG
|FT
|Reb
|INDIANA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jackson-Davis
|38
|15-21
|1-3
|4-10
|3
|2
|31
|Kopp
|33
|2-11
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|4
|8
|Thompson
|35
|5-7
|1-1
|4-7
|3
|2
|11
|Johnson
|33
|5-11
|8-8
|0-4
|9
|2
|20
|Stewart
|22
|1-5
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|1
|2
|Galloway
|21
|1-5
|0-0
|1-1
|3
|4
|2
|Phinisee
|17
|0-2
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|Bates
|2
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Totals
|200
|30-63
|12-14
|11-32
|22
|16
|77
Percentages: FG .476, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Johnson 2-6, Kopp 2-7, Bates 1-1, Stewart 0-2, Galloway 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Jackson-Davis 2, Kopp, Thompson).
Turnovers: 10 (Johnson 4, Jackson-Davis 2, Thompson 2, Galloway, Kopp).
Steals: 9 (Phinisee 3, Galloway, Jackson-Davis, Johnson, Kopp, Stewart, Thompson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IOWA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|P.McCaffery
|26
|7-11
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|1
|16
|Ke.Murray
|39
|11-17
|2-3
|3-9
|3
|3
|32
|Rebraca
|19
|0-1
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|0
|Bohannon
|29
|4-10
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|1
|12
|Perkins
|26
|3-8
|2-3
|1-3
|5
|3
|8
|Kr.Murray
|22
|2-6
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|3
|5
|C.McCaffery
|14
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|2
|0
|Toussaint
|14
|0-3
|4-4
|0-0
|1
|3
|4
|Sandfort
|7
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|0
|3
|Ulis
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-61
|10-12
|9-27
|20
|17
|80
Percentages: FG .459, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 14-32, .438 (Ke.Murray 8-10, Bohannon 4-9, Sandfort 1-2, Kr.Murray 1-3, P.McCaffery 0-1, C.McCaffery 0-2, Toussaint 0-2, Perkins 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Ke.Murray 2, P.McCaffery).
Turnovers: 11 (Ke.Murray 3, Perkins 3, Ulis 2, Bohannon, Kr.Murray, P.McCaffery).
Steals: 6 (Ke.Murray 2, Toussaint 2, Kr.Murray, Ulis).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Indiana
|38
|39
|—
|77
|Iowa
|32
|48
|—
|80
.