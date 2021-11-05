Georgia St.307717
Louisiana-Lafayette0071421

First Quarter

GAST_FG Ruiz 39, 5:05.

Third Quarter

GAST_R.Carter 37 pass from Grainger (Ruiz kick), 8:46.

ULL_LeBlanc 14 pass from L.Lewis (Snyder kick), 2:49.

Fourth Quarter

ULL_M.Johnson 3 run (Snyder kick), 13:11.

GAST_Gregg 1 run (Ruiz kick), 5:25.

ULL_M.Johnson 13 run (Snyder kick), 2:32.

A_16,007.

GASTULL
First downs2021
Total Net Yards307430
Rushes-yards49-20938-143
Passing98287
Punt Returns0-02-8
Kickoff Returns2-331-10
Interceptions Ret.1-00-0
Comp-Att-Int8-19-019-34-1
Sacked-Yards Lost3-142-11
Punts5-34.43-46.333
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards3-126-55
Time of Possession28:5531:02

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Georgia St., Gregg 23-99, J.Williams 15-82, Grainger 11-28. Louisiana-Lafayette, M.Johnson 17-98, Smith 12-39, L.Lewis 6-10, T.Williams 1-(minus 1), (Team) 2-(minus 3).

PASSING_Georgia St., Grainger 8-19-0-98. Louisiana-Lafayette, L.Lewis 19-34-1-287.

RECEIVING_Georgia St., R.Carter 3-76, Pinckney 2-14, T.Dixon 1-5, Gregg 1-2, Payne 1-1. Louisiana-Lafayette, LeBlanc 9-118, Jefferson 2-50, N.Johnson 2-35, Smith 2-11, Jal.Williams 1-51, Lacy 1-18, Fleming 1-5, Rogers 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

