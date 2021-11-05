|Georgia St.
|3
|0
|7
|7
|—
|17
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|7
|14
|—
|21
First Quarter
GAST_FG Ruiz 39, 5:05.
Third Quarter
GAST_R.Carter 37 pass from Grainger (Ruiz kick), 8:46.
ULL_LeBlanc 14 pass from L.Lewis (Snyder kick), 2:49.
Fourth Quarter
ULL_M.Johnson 3 run (Snyder kick), 13:11.
GAST_Gregg 1 run (Ruiz kick), 5:25.
ULL_M.Johnson 13 run (Snyder kick), 2:32.
A_16,007.
|GAST
|ULL
|First downs
|20
|21
|Total Net Yards
|307
|430
|Rushes-yards
|49-209
|38-143
|Passing
|98
|287
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-8
|Kickoff Returns
|2-33
|1-10
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|8-19-0
|19-34-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-14
|2-11
|Punts
|5-34.4
|3-46.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-12
|6-55
|Time of Possession
|28:55
|31:02
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Georgia St., Gregg 23-99, J.Williams 15-82, Grainger 11-28. Louisiana-Lafayette, M.Johnson 17-98, Smith 12-39, L.Lewis 6-10, T.Williams 1-(minus 1), (Team) 2-(minus 3).
PASSING_Georgia St., Grainger 8-19-0-98. Louisiana-Lafayette, L.Lewis 19-34-1-287.
RECEIVING_Georgia St., R.Carter 3-76, Pinckney 2-14, T.Dixon 1-5, Gregg 1-2, Payne 1-1. Louisiana-Lafayette, LeBlanc 9-118, Jefferson 2-50, N.Johnson 2-35, Smith 2-11, Jal.Williams 1-51, Lacy 1-18, Fleming 1-5, Rogers 1-(minus 1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.