MARQUETTE (7-1)
Karlen 6-17 3-3 15, Marotta 5-13 2-2 12, Clark 0-3 2-2 2, King 7-16 5-6 23, Nkumu 3-7 3-4 9, Myles 0-0 0-2 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Hare 3-6 0-0 9, Kaifes 4-7 0-0 8, La Chappell 0-0 0-0 0, Okosun 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-69 15-19 78
GEORGETOWN (4-3)
Bennett 2-10 0-0 4, Claude 1-1 0-0 2, Fauntleroy 3-15 4-4 11, Moore 7-9 3-3 19, Ransom 4-15 1-3 9, Scott 3-4 0-1 8, Jenkins 0-3 0-0 0, Lee 0-0 0-0 0, McConnell 0-0 0-0 0, Ott 1-2 0-0 2, Rivera 0-0 0-0 0, Myricks 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 22-60 8-11 57
|Marquette
|22
|13
|19
|24
|—
|78
|Georgetown
|13
|13
|20
|11
|—
|57
3-Point Goals_Marquette 7-23 (Marotta 0-3, Clark 0-2, King 4-6, Nkumu 0-4, Hare 3-5, Kaifes 0-3), Georgetown 5-13 (Fauntleroy 1-5, Moore 2-4, Ransom 0-1, Scott 2-3). Assists_Marquette 24 (Marotta 8), Georgetown 12 (Ransom 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Marquette 50 (Marotta 14), Georgetown 34 (Bennett 7). Total Fouls_Marquette 12, Georgetown 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,319.
