|Georgia St.
|3
|7
|0
|7
|—
|17
|North Carolina
|14
|10
|21
|14
|—
|59
First Quarter
UNC_Howell 22 run (Atkins kick), 11:45.
UNC_An.Green 57 pass from Howell (Atkins kick), 7:55.
GAST_FG Ruiz 37, 3:28.
Second Quarter
UNC_Simmons 30 pass from Howell (Atkins kick), 13:49.
GAST_C.Brown 4 run (Ruiz kick), 6:19.
UNC_FG Atkins 29, :56.
Third Quarter
UNC_B.Brooks 1 run (Atkins kick), 5:32.
UNC_Chandler 2 run (Atkins kick), 2:46.
UNC_Howell 62 run (Atkins kick), :08.
Fourth Quarter
UNC_Downs 5 pass from Howell (Atkins kick), 11:22.
GAST_M.Carroll 2 run (Ruiz kick), 8:14.
UNC_Nesbit 47 pass from Criswell (Kim kick), 4:03.
A_50,500.
|GAST
|UNC
|First downs
|16
|28
|Total Net Yards
|271
|607
|Rushes-yards
|45-181
|40-201
|Passing
|90
|406
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-0
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-51
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-17
|Comp-Att-Int
|14-30-1
|23-31-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-6
|2-6
|Punts
|7-42.714
|2-49.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-39
|3-35
|Time of Possession
|30:32
|29:20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Georgia St., Grainger 5-56, Gregg 7-31, McCoy 1-29, M.Carroll 6-19, C.Brown 9-17, Coates 11-10, R.Lewis 1-5, J.Williams 4-5, Payne 1-0. North Carolina, Howell 11-104, Chandler 15-58, Hood 4-14, B.Brooks 4-10, E.Green 3-9, Henderson 2-5, Criswell 1-1.
PASSING_Georgia St., C.Brown 12-26-1-68, Grainger 2-4-0-22. North Carolina, Howell 21-29-0-352, Criswell 2-2-0-54.
RECEIVING_Georgia St., Credle 3-13, Thrash 2-18, McCoy 2-10, T.Dixon 2-9, R.Lewis 1-17, Pinckney 1-12, Payne 1-7, Coates 1-6, M.Carroll 1-(minus 2). North Carolina, Downs 8-73, Morales 4-42, A.Green 3-117, Simmons 3-73, Nesbit 1-47, Walston 1-22, Chandler 1-15, Stevens 1-10, Copenhaver 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_North Carolina, Atkins 34.