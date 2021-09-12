Georgia St.370717
North Carolina1410211459

First Quarter

UNC_Howell 22 run (Atkins kick), 11:45.

UNC_An.Green 57 pass from Howell (Atkins kick), 7:55.

GAST_FG Ruiz 37, 3:28.

Second Quarter

UNC_Simmons 30 pass from Howell (Atkins kick), 13:49.

GAST_C.Brown 4 run (Ruiz kick), 6:19.

UNC_FG Atkins 29, :56.

Third Quarter

UNC_B.Brooks 1 run (Atkins kick), 5:32.

UNC_Chandler 2 run (Atkins kick), 2:46.

UNC_Howell 62 run (Atkins kick), :08.

Fourth Quarter

UNC_Downs 5 pass from Howell (Atkins kick), 11:22.

GAST_M.Carroll 2 run (Ruiz kick), 8:14.

UNC_Nesbit 47 pass from Criswell (Kim kick), 4:03.

A_50,500.

GASTUNC
First downs1628
Total Net Yards271607
Rushes-yards45-18140-201
Passing90406
Punt Returns0-02-0
Kickoff Returns0-02-51
Interceptions Ret.0-01-17
Comp-Att-Int14-30-123-31-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-62-6
Punts7-42.7142-49.5
Fumbles-Lost2-01-1
Penalties-Yards5-393-35
Time of Possession30:3229:20

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Georgia St., Grainger 5-56, Gregg 7-31, McCoy 1-29, M.Carroll 6-19, C.Brown 9-17, Coates 11-10, R.Lewis 1-5, J.Williams 4-5, Payne 1-0. North Carolina, Howell 11-104, Chandler 15-58, Hood 4-14, B.Brooks 4-10, E.Green 3-9, Henderson 2-5, Criswell 1-1.

PASSING_Georgia St., C.Brown 12-26-1-68, Grainger 2-4-0-22. North Carolina, Howell 21-29-0-352, Criswell 2-2-0-54.

RECEIVING_Georgia St., Credle 3-13, Thrash 2-18, McCoy 2-10, T.Dixon 2-9, R.Lewis 1-17, Pinckney 1-12, Payne 1-7, Coates 1-6, M.Carroll 1-(minus 2). North Carolina, Downs 8-73, Morales 4-42, A.Green 3-117, Simmons 3-73, Nesbit 1-47, Walston 1-22, Chandler 1-15, Stevens 1-10, Copenhaver 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_North Carolina, Atkins 34.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you