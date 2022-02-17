LOUISVILLE (22-3)
Cochran 5-6 4-5 14, Engstler 5-11 1-2 11, Hall 2-4 0-0 6, Kianna Smith 3-12 0-0 7, Van Lith 7-13 2-4 17, Dixon 1-1 0-0 2, Robinson 1-4 0-0 3, Ahlana Smith 2-7 0-0 5, Verhulst 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 26-59 7-11 65
NORTH CAROLINA (20-5)
Poole 2-6 1-2 5, Kelly 6-12 4-6 18, Littlefield 2-6 4-4 8, Todd-Williams 6-16 5-6 19, Ustby 4-13 0-1 9, Hodgson 3-6 1-1 7, Adams 0-2 0-0 0, Zelaya 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-61 15-20 66
|Louisville
|20
|17
|13
|15
|—
|65
|North Carolina
|16
|16
|16
|18
|—
|66
3-Point Goals_Louisville 6-18 (Engstler 0-1, Hall 2-2, K.Smith 1-6, Van Lith 1-3, Robinson 1-1, A.Smith 1-4, Verhulst 0-1), North Carolina 5-19 (Kelly 2-5, Littlefield 0-2, Todd-Williams 2-7, Ustby 1-3, Hodgson 0-2). Assists_Louisville 16 (K.Smith 9), North Carolina 12 (Hodgson 4). Fouled Out_Louisville Engstler. Rebounds_Louisville 32 (Engstler 8), North Carolina 42 (Ustby 9). Total Fouls_Louisville 18, North Carolina 12. Technical Fouls_Louisville Engstler 1. A_2,115.