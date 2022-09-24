|Rhode Island
|7
|7
|3
|7
|—
|24
|Pittsburgh
|14
|10
|7
|14
|—
|45
First Quarter
PITT_Devonshire 82 punt return (Sauls kick), 12:18.
PITT_Abanikanda 67 run (Sauls kick), 6:03.
URI_Deshields 63 run (Leonard kick), 5:09.
Second Quarter
PITT_Abanikanda 12 run (Sauls kick), 12:28.
PITT_FG Sauls 31, 3:39.
URI_Deshields 1 run (Leonard kick), :50.
Third Quarter
PITT_Abanikanda 24 run (Sauls kick), 9:18.
URI_FG Leonard 34, :56.
Fourth Quarter
PITT_Abanikanda 13 run (Sauls kick), 8:32.
URI_Savedge 15 pass from K.Hill (Leonard kick), 1:21.
PITT_Davis 18 run (Sauls kick), 1:08.
A_54,667.
|URI
|PITT
|First downs
|16
|25
|Total Net Yards
|286
|460
|Rushes-yards
|22-63
|41-271
|Passing
|223
|189
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|3-75
|Kickoff Returns
|2-36
|4-49
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-30-0
|20-27-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-30
|0-0
|Punts
|5-43.6
|1-34.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-50
|9-95
|Time of Possession
|24:53
|34:50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Rhode Island, Deshields 10-82, J.Smith 4-1, Lee 1-0, Sloat 1-(minus 8), K.Hill 6-(minus 12). Pittsburgh, Abanikanda 19-177, Davis 7-51, Carter 7-19, Flemister 4-13, Slovis 1-7, Means 1-6, (Team) 2-(minus 2).
PASSING_Rhode Island, K.Hill 17-30-0-223. Pittsburgh, Slovis 20-27-0-189.
RECEIVING_Rhode Island, Summers 4-55, Lee 3-28, Warren 2-50, Woods 2-50, Savedge 2-23, Erby 2-6, Sloat 1-13, J.Smith 1-(minus 2). Pittsburgh, Means 6-38, Mumpfield 5-42, Davis 3-34, Bradley 2-4, K.Johnson 1-41, Abanikanda 1-19, Thomson 1-8, Bartholomew 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.