Rhode Island773724
Pittsburgh141071445

First Quarter

PITT_Devonshire 82 punt return (Sauls kick), 12:18.

PITT_Abanikanda 67 run (Sauls kick), 6:03.

URI_Deshields 63 run (Leonard kick), 5:09.

Second Quarter

PITT_Abanikanda 12 run (Sauls kick), 12:28.

PITT_FG Sauls 31, 3:39.

URI_Deshields 1 run (Leonard kick), :50.

Third Quarter

PITT_Abanikanda 24 run (Sauls kick), 9:18.

URI_FG Leonard 34, :56.

Fourth Quarter

PITT_Abanikanda 13 run (Sauls kick), 8:32.

URI_Savedge 15 pass from K.Hill (Leonard kick), 1:21.

PITT_Davis 18 run (Sauls kick), 1:08.

A_54,667.

URIPITT
First downs1625
Total Net Yards286460
Rushes-yards22-6341-271
Passing223189
Punt Returns1-03-75
Kickoff Returns2-364-49
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int17-30-020-27-0
Sacked-Yards Lost4-300-0
Punts5-43.61-34.0
Fumbles-Lost0-02-0
Penalties-Yards7-509-95
Time of Possession24:5334:50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Rhode Island, Deshields 10-82, J.Smith 4-1, Lee 1-0, Sloat 1-(minus 8), K.Hill 6-(minus 12). Pittsburgh, Abanikanda 19-177, Davis 7-51, Carter 7-19, Flemister 4-13, Slovis 1-7, Means 1-6, (Team) 2-(minus 2).

PASSING_Rhode Island, K.Hill 17-30-0-223. Pittsburgh, Slovis 20-27-0-189.

RECEIVING_Rhode Island, Summers 4-55, Lee 3-28, Warren 2-50, Woods 2-50, Savedge 2-23, Erby 2-6, Sloat 1-13, J.Smith 1-(minus 2). Pittsburgh, Means 6-38, Mumpfield 5-42, Davis 3-34, Bradley 2-4, K.Johnson 1-41, Abanikanda 1-19, Thomson 1-8, Bartholomew 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

