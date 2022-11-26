FGFTReb
PURDUEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gillis222-60-01-7246
Edey3010-163-63-70223
Loyer344-83-40-35014
Morton252-53-41-4418
B.Smith334-74-40-57114
Newman182-50-01-6225
Furst163-53-43-60010
Kaufman-Renn112-60-02-3114
Jenkins80-30-00-2020
Waddell30-00-00-0000
Totals20029-6116-2211-43211384

Percentages: FG .475, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Loyer 3-6, B.Smith 2-4, Gillis 2-5, Furst 1-1, Newman 1-3, Morton 1-4, Kaufman-Renn 0-1, Jenkins 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Edey 3).

Turnovers: 8 (Jenkins 2, Loyer 2, B.Smith, Edey, Gillis, Newman).

Steals: 3 (Morton 2, B.Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GONZAGAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Timme3710-161-23-94322
Watson210-30-01-3340
Bolton314-121-10-03211
Hickman346-110-00-25015
Strawther332-80-00-10034
M.Smith211-60-00-2023
Sallis121-50-01-1002
Gregg93-61-11-2059
Reid20-00-00-0000
Totals20027-673-46-29151966

Percentages: FG .403, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Hickman 3-7, Bolton 2-4, Gregg 2-5, Timme 1-2, M.Smith 1-3, Sallis 0-1, Watson 0-2, Strawther 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Gregg 2, Timme 2).

Turnovers: 7 (Bolton 2, M.Smith 2, Hickman, Timme, Watson).

Steals: 2 (Hickman, M.Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

Purdue335184
Gonzaga283866

A_8,090 (19,393).

