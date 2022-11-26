|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PURDUE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gillis
|22
|2-6
|0-0
|1-7
|2
|4
|6
|Edey
|30
|10-16
|3-6
|3-7
|0
|2
|23
|Loyer
|34
|4-8
|3-4
|0-3
|5
|0
|14
|Morton
|25
|2-5
|3-4
|1-4
|4
|1
|8
|B.Smith
|33
|4-7
|4-4
|0-5
|7
|1
|14
|Newman
|18
|2-5
|0-0
|1-6
|2
|2
|5
|Furst
|16
|3-5
|3-4
|3-6
|0
|0
|10
|Kaufman-Renn
|11
|2-6
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|1
|4
|Jenkins
|8
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|0
|Waddell
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-61
|16-22
|11-43
|21
|13
|84
Percentages: FG .475, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Loyer 3-6, B.Smith 2-4, Gillis 2-5, Furst 1-1, Newman 1-3, Morton 1-4, Kaufman-Renn 0-1, Jenkins 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Edey 3).
Turnovers: 8 (Jenkins 2, Loyer 2, B.Smith, Edey, Gillis, Newman).
Steals: 3 (Morton 2, B.Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GONZAGA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Timme
|37
|10-16
|1-2
|3-9
|4
|3
|22
|Watson
|21
|0-3
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|4
|0
|Bolton
|31
|4-12
|1-1
|0-0
|3
|2
|11
|Hickman
|34
|6-11
|0-0
|0-2
|5
|0
|15
|Strawther
|33
|2-8
|0-0
|0-10
|0
|3
|4
|M.Smith
|21
|1-6
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|3
|Sallis
|12
|1-5
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Gregg
|9
|3-6
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|5
|9
|Reid
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-67
|3-4
|6-29
|15
|19
|66
Percentages: FG .403, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Hickman 3-7, Bolton 2-4, Gregg 2-5, Timme 1-2, M.Smith 1-3, Sallis 0-1, Watson 0-2, Strawther 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Gregg 2, Timme 2).
Turnovers: 7 (Bolton 2, M.Smith 2, Hickman, Timme, Watson).
Steals: 2 (Hickman, M.Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Purdue
|33
|51
|—
|84
|Gonzaga
|28
|38
|—
|66
A_8,090 (19,393).
