|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ALABAMA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Clowney
|37
|5-9
|0-0
|4-7
|2
|1
|11
|Miller
|36
|7-23
|3-3
|4-10
|2
|5
|19
|Bediako
|23
|2-3
|2-2
|3-6
|1
|4
|6
|Bradley
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|3
|Sears
|24
|1-7
|2-2
|2-7
|0
|5
|5
|Jah.Quinerly
|33
|5-11
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|3
|12
|Griffen
|17
|0-6
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Pringle
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|2
|Burnett
|7
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Welch
|5
|0-1
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|200
|22-65
|10-11
|15-40
|9
|22
|61
Percentages: FG .338, FT .909.
3-Point Goals: 7-36, .194 (Jah.Quinerly 2-6, Miller 2-12, Bradley 1-1, Clowney 1-4, Sears 1-5, Burnett 0-1, Welch 0-1, Griffen 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Bediako 2, Clowney 2).
Turnovers: 17 (Miller 5, Jah.Quinerly 4, Sears 3, Bradley 2, Burnett 2, Pringle).
Steals: 6 (Bediako 2, Jah.Quinerly 2, Clowney, Griffen).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS A&M
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Coleman
|27
|2-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|4
|Marble
|16
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|2
|Dennis
|33
|2-8
|6-6
|0-7
|0
|0
|11
|Radford
|35
|5-16
|10-10
|0-7
|4
|2
|21
|Taylor
|30
|8-15
|10-10
|0-3
|1
|3
|28
|Garcia
|21
|0-1
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|1
|Washington
|17
|0-2
|0-0
|3-7
|1
|1
|0
|Gordon
|13
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|0
|Hefner
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Obaseki
|4
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-53
|27-28
|4-30
|8
|14
|67
Percentages: FG .340, FT .964.
3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Taylor 2-7, Dennis 1-2, Radford 1-5, Hefner 0-1, Washington 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Marble 2, Garcia, Obaseki, Washington).
Turnovers: 13 (Taylor 4, Radford 3, Coleman 2, Gordon 2, Garcia, Hefner).
Steals: 7 (Radford 3, Washington 2, Garcia, Taylor).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Alabama
|22
|39
|—
|61
|Texas A&M
|32
|35
|—
|67
A_12,989 (12,989).
