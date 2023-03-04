FGFTReb
ALABAMAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Clowney375-90-04-72111
Miller367-233-34-102519
Bediako232-32-23-6146
Bradley91-10-01-3033
Sears241-72-22-7055
Jah.Quinerly335-110-00-13312
Griffen170-62-20-1102
Pringle91-10-01-4012
Burnett70-30-00-0000
Welch50-11-20-1001
Totals20022-6510-1115-4092261

Percentages: FG .338, FT .909.

3-Point Goals: 7-36, .194 (Jah.Quinerly 2-6, Miller 2-12, Bradley 1-1, Clowney 1-4, Sears 1-5, Burnett 0-1, Welch 0-1, Griffen 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Bediako 2, Clowney 2).

Turnovers: 17 (Miller 5, Jah.Quinerly 4, Sears 3, Bradley 2, Burnett 2, Pringle).

Steals: 6 (Bediako 2, Jah.Quinerly 2, Clowney, Griffen).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TEXAS A&MMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Coleman272-30-01-2024
Marble161-50-00-0122
Dennis332-86-60-70011
Radford355-1610-100-74221
Taylor308-1510-100-31328
Garcia210-11-20-1111
Washington170-20-03-7110
Gordon130-00-00-3020
Hefner40-10-00-0010
Obaseki40-20-00-0000
Totals20018-5327-284-3081467

Percentages: FG .340, FT .964.

3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Taylor 2-7, Dennis 1-2, Radford 1-5, Hefner 0-1, Washington 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Marble 2, Garcia, Obaseki, Washington).

Turnovers: 13 (Taylor 4, Radford 3, Coleman 2, Gordon 2, Garcia, Hefner).

Steals: 7 (Radford 3, Washington 2, Garcia, Taylor).

Technical Fouls: None.

Alabama223961
Texas A&M323567

A_12,989 (12,989).

