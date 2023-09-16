NC Central00077
UCLA351014059

First Quarter

UCLA_K.Brown 67 pass from Moore (Lopez kick), 14:42.

UCLA_Steele 1 run (Lopez kick), 13:46.

UCLA_Sturdivant 30 pass from Moore (Lopez kick), 7:38.

UCLA_Schlee 57 run (Lopez kick), 5:27.

UCLA_Schlee 1 run (Lopez kick), 2:18.

Second Quarter

UCLA_FG Lopez 24, 9:33.

UCLA_Harden 62 run (Lopez kick), 4:34.

Third Quarter

UCLA_Yankoff 25 run (Lopez kick), 8:44.

UCLA_Adkins 1 run (Lopez kick), 3:36.

Fourth Quarter

NCCU_Mosley 1 run (A.Olivo kick), 6:08.

NCCUUCLA
First downs1422
Total Net Yards244614
Rushes-yards37-10239-404
Passing142210
Punt Returns0-04-21
Kickoff Returns2-361-27
Interceptions Ret.1-01-25
Comp-Att-Int17-31-110-17-1
Sacked-Yards Lost2-131-4
Punts9-37.01-32.0
Fumbles-Lost1-10-0
Penalties-Yards4-253-20
Time of Possession36:1323:47

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_NC Central, Collier 14-48, J.Taylor 11-23, Rodgers 4-22, Richard 2-11, Mosley 3-11, Wal.Harris 3-(minus 13). UCLA, Adkins 10-96, Steele 5-83, Harden 5-66, Yankoff 6-61, Schlee 3-60, Martin 2-11, Griffin 1-9, Leigber 1-9, Moore 1-5, Kowall 1-2, Pedersen 2-2, Olivo 1-0, Carlson 1-0.

PASSING_NC Central, Wal.Harris 12-18-0-114, Richard 5-13-1-28. UCLA, Moore 8-12-0-182, Schlee 1-4-1-15, Garbers 1-1-0-13.

RECEIVING_NC Central, Q.McCall 4-39, D.Smith 4-28, J.Davis 4-24, Warner 2-24, Spikes 1-11, Quick 1-10, Leavelle 1-6. UCLA, Brown 2-74, Sturdivant 2-60, Steele 2-25, Norwood 1-15, Ford 1-13, Matavao 1-12, Ke.Jones 1-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

