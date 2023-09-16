|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|7
|—
|7
|UCLA
|35
|10
|14
|0
|—
|59
First Quarter
UCLA_K.Brown 67 pass from Moore (Lopez kick), 14:42.
UCLA_Steele 1 run (Lopez kick), 13:46.
UCLA_Sturdivant 30 pass from Moore (Lopez kick), 7:38.
UCLA_Schlee 57 run (Lopez kick), 5:27.
UCLA_Schlee 1 run (Lopez kick), 2:18.
Second Quarter
UCLA_FG Lopez 24, 9:33.
UCLA_Harden 62 run (Lopez kick), 4:34.
Third Quarter
UCLA_Yankoff 25 run (Lopez kick), 8:44.
UCLA_Adkins 1 run (Lopez kick), 3:36.
Fourth Quarter
NCCU_Mosley 1 run (A.Olivo kick), 6:08.
|NCCU
|UCLA
|First downs
|14
|22
|Total Net Yards
|244
|614
|Rushes-yards
|37-102
|39-404
|Passing
|142
|210
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|4-21
|Kickoff Returns
|2-36
|1-27
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-25
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-31-1
|10-17-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-13
|1-4
|Punts
|9-37.0
|1-32.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-25
|3-20
|Time of Possession
|36:13
|23:47
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_NC Central, Collier 14-48, J.Taylor 11-23, Rodgers 4-22, Richard 2-11, Mosley 3-11, Wal.Harris 3-(minus 13). UCLA, Adkins 10-96, Steele 5-83, Harden 5-66, Yankoff 6-61, Schlee 3-60, Martin 2-11, Griffin 1-9, Leigber 1-9, Moore 1-5, Kowall 1-2, Pedersen 2-2, Olivo 1-0, Carlson 1-0.
PASSING_NC Central, Wal.Harris 12-18-0-114, Richard 5-13-1-28. UCLA, Moore 8-12-0-182, Schlee 1-4-1-15, Garbers 1-1-0-13.
RECEIVING_NC Central, Q.McCall 4-39, D.Smith 4-28, J.Davis 4-24, Warner 2-24, Spikes 1-11, Quick 1-10, Leavelle 1-6. UCLA, Brown 2-74, Sturdivant 2-60, Steele 2-25, Norwood 1-15, Ford 1-13, Matavao 1-12, Ke.Jones 1-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
