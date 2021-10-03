|Boston College
|3
|3
|7
|0
|—
|13
|Clemson
|7
|6
|3
|3
|—
|19
First Quarter
CLEM_Pace 59 run (Potter kick), 8:02.
BC_FG Lytton 22, 2:59.
Second Quarter
CLEM_FG Potter 18, 10:10.
CLEM_FG Potter 40, 7:07.
BC_FG Lytton 34, :19.
Third Quarter
BC_Garwo 3 run (Lytton kick), 14:05.
CLEM_FG Potter 35, 1:10.
Fourth Quarter
CLEM_FG Potter 42, 4:51.
A_79,159.
|BC
|CLEM
|First downs
|19
|18
|Total Net Yards
|357
|438
|Rushes-yards
|34-46
|40-231
|Passing
|311
|207
|Punt Returns
|4-16
|1-15
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|3-58
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-2
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-40-2
|13-28-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-33
|1-9
|Punts
|6-49.167
|6-34.667
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|10-60
|6-60
|Time of Possession
|30:11
|31:27
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Boston College, Garwo 12-57, Levy 9-18, Sinkfield 6-8, Grosel 7-(minus 37). Clemson, Pace 19-125, Mafah 7-58, Uiagalelei 12-50, (Team) 2-(minus 2).
PASSING_Boston College, Grosel 23-40-2-311. Clemson, Uiagalelei 13-28-0-207.
RECEIVING_Boston College, Barry 7-82, Flowers 5-70, Levy 5-49, Luchetti 2-58, Gill 2-36, Lewis 1-8, Jad.Williams 1-8. Clemson, Ngata 4-111, E.Williams 3-30, Pace 2-41, Ross 1-15, Ennis 1-8, Mafah 1-1, Taylor 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.