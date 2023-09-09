Charleston Southern1430017
Clemson1410281466

First Quarter

CLEM_A.Williams 10 pass from Klubnik (Gunn kick), 11:05.

CHSO_Moore 1 run (Babbush kick), 8:00.

CHSO_L.Thomas 67 interception return (Babbush kick), 2:35.

CLEM_Mafah 1 run (Gunn kick), :14.

Second Quarter

CLEM_A.Williams 5 pass from Klubnik (Gunn kick), 12:27.

CHSO_FG Babbush 45, 7:01.

CLEM_FG Gunn 23, :04.

Third Quarter

CLEM_Mafah 5 run (Gunn kick), 10:51.

CLEM_Woodaz 35 interception return (Gunn kick), 10:39.

CLEM_Collins 69 pass from Klubnik (Gunn kick), 7:19.

CLEM_Sapp 25 pass from Klubnik (Gunn kick), :18.

Fourth Quarter

CLEM_Haynes 8 run (Morton kick), 8:20.

CLEM_Haynes 6 pass from Tyson (Castner kick), 4:18.

A_81,500.

CHSOCLEM
First downs436
Total Net Yards73679
Rushes-yards30-1242-274
Passing61405
Punt Returns1-72-29
Kickoff Returns0-02-17
Interceptions Ret.1-671-35
Comp-Att-Int6-16-136-45-1
Sacked-Yards Lost2-151-15
Punts10-40.51-53.0
Fumbles-Lost0-01-1
Penalties-Yards2-204-30
Time of Possession26:1135:21

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Charleston Southern, Ruff 9-23, Moore 6-9, Brooks 1-7, Ison 5-1, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Holland 1-(minus 2), C.Thomas 1-(minus 10), T.Bartalo 6-(minus 15). Clemson, Shipley 9-73, Mafah 9-59, D.Thomas 5-42, Rigby 2-41, Adams 5-32, Haynes 4-28, Segars 1-3, J.Green 1-2, McNeal 1-0, Klubnik 5-(minus 6).

PASSING_Charleston Southern, T.Bartalo 6-14-1-61, Osborne 0-2-0-0. Clemson, Klubnik 28-37-1-315, Helms 5-5-0-48, Tyson 3-3-0-42.

RECEIVING_Charleston Southern, C.Thomas 2-12, Taylor 1-23, Driskell 1-13, Kakavitsas 1-8, Sauers 1-5. Clemson, Collins 7-137, A.Williams 5-64, Stellato 5-51, Shipley 3-22, Briningstool 3-15, Brown 2-9, Ad.Randall 2-7, Sapp 1-25, Swinney 1-24, Greene 1-12, Patt-Henry 1-12, Pope 1-9, Spector 1-9, Haynes 1-6, Earle 1-2, Mafah 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

