|Charleston Southern
|14
|3
|0
|0
|—
|17
|Clemson
|14
|10
|28
|14
|—
|66
First Quarter
CLEM_A.Williams 10 pass from Klubnik (Gunn kick), 11:05.
CHSO_Moore 1 run (Babbush kick), 8:00.
CHSO_L.Thomas 67 interception return (Babbush kick), 2:35.
CLEM_Mafah 1 run (Gunn kick), :14.
Second Quarter
CLEM_A.Williams 5 pass from Klubnik (Gunn kick), 12:27.
CHSO_FG Babbush 45, 7:01.
CLEM_FG Gunn 23, :04.
Third Quarter
CLEM_Mafah 5 run (Gunn kick), 10:51.
CLEM_Woodaz 35 interception return (Gunn kick), 10:39.
CLEM_Collins 69 pass from Klubnik (Gunn kick), 7:19.
CLEM_Sapp 25 pass from Klubnik (Gunn kick), :18.
Fourth Quarter
CLEM_Haynes 8 run (Morton kick), 8:20.
CLEM_Haynes 6 pass from Tyson (Castner kick), 4:18.
A_81,500.
|CHSO
|CLEM
|First downs
|4
|36
|Total Net Yards
|73
|679
|Rushes-yards
|30-12
|42-274
|Passing
|61
|405
|Punt Returns
|1-7
|2-29
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-17
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-67
|1-35
|Comp-Att-Int
|6-16-1
|36-45-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-15
|1-15
|Punts
|10-40.5
|1-53.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|2-20
|4-30
|Time of Possession
|26:11
|35:21
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Charleston Southern, Ruff 9-23, Moore 6-9, Brooks 1-7, Ison 5-1, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Holland 1-(minus 2), C.Thomas 1-(minus 10), T.Bartalo 6-(minus 15). Clemson, Shipley 9-73, Mafah 9-59, D.Thomas 5-42, Rigby 2-41, Adams 5-32, Haynes 4-28, Segars 1-3, J.Green 1-2, McNeal 1-0, Klubnik 5-(minus 6).
PASSING_Charleston Southern, T.Bartalo 6-14-1-61, Osborne 0-2-0-0. Clemson, Klubnik 28-37-1-315, Helms 5-5-0-48, Tyson 3-3-0-42.
RECEIVING_Charleston Southern, C.Thomas 2-12, Taylor 1-23, Driskell 1-13, Kakavitsas 1-8, Sauers 1-5. Clemson, Collins 7-137, A.Williams 5-64, Stellato 5-51, Shipley 3-22, Briningstool 3-15, Brown 2-9, Ad.Randall 2-7, Sapp 1-25, Swinney 1-24, Greene 1-12, Patt-Henry 1-12, Pope 1-9, Spector 1-9, Haynes 1-6, Earle 1-2, Mafah 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.