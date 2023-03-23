FGFTReb
FAUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Goldin271-31-22-7013
Boyd235-110-02-82412
Davis283-99-103-61315
Greenlee262-31-21-2316
Martin283-61-21-4019
Weatherspoon222-50-02-7424
Forrest174-70-00-00111
Gaffney160-30-00-4100
Rosado131-30-00-0112
Totals20021-5012-1611-38121462

Percentages: FG .420, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Forrest 3-6, Martin 2-4, Boyd 2-7, Greenlee 1-2, Gaffney 0-2, Davis 0-3, Weatherspoon 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Goldin, Rosado).

Turnovers: 12 (Martin 3, Boyd 2, Davis 2, Weatherspoon 2, Goldin, Greenlee, Rosado).

Steals: 1 (Weatherspoon).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TENNESSEEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Nkamhoua262-92-23-4426
Plavsic174-100-11-2038
James343-112-24-62010
Mashack283-61-42-4137
Vescovi363-110-01-7439
Key252-90-01-2025
Aidoo214-52-33-71410
Phillips120-20-00-1010
Awaka10-00-00-0000
Totals20021-637-1215-33121855

Percentages: FG .333, FT .583.

3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Vescovi 3-9, James 2-6, Key 1-3, Mashack 0-1, Nkamhoua 0-2, Phillips 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Aidoo).

Turnovers: 6 (Aidoo 2, Plavsic 2, Key, Vescovi).

Steals: 7 (James 2, Mashack 2, Key, Nkamhoua, Vescovi).

Technical Fouls: Plavsic, 7:22 second.

FAU224062
Tennessee272855

A_19,624 (19,812).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you