FGFTReb
FAUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Goldin296-112-26-132114
Boyd211-41-33-7024
Davis345-123-41-86413
Greenlee214-74-50-01516
Martin296-112-22-42117
Weatherspoon192-32-20-2217
Gaffney180-20-00-3110
Forrest171-24-40-1116
Rosado121-20-00-3222
Totals20026-5418-2212-41171879

Percentages: FG .481, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Greenlee 4-6, Martin 3-7, Weatherspoon 1-1, Boyd 1-3, Forrest 0-1, Gaffney 0-1, Davis 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Goldin 2, Martin 2, Davis).

Turnovers: 22 (Martin 5, Davis 3, Gaffney 3, Greenlee 3, Rosado 3, Goldin 2, Boyd, Forrest, Weatherspoon).

Steals: 4 (Martin 2, Boyd, Davis).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
KANSAS ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
K.Johnson184-70-30-2059
Tomlin346-111-12-60214
Carter292-50-01-3025
Nowell408-219-100-312230
Sills394-80-10-1219
N'Guessan151-10-00-0052
Massoud141-32-30-1025
Iyiola61-10-00-0012
Greene50-10-00-0010
Totals20027-5812-183-16142176

Percentages: FG .466, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Nowell 5-11, K.Johnson 1-1, Carter 1-2, Massoud 1-2, Tomlin 1-2, Sills 1-3, Greene 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Tomlin).

Turnovers: 12 (Nowell 5, Tomlin 3, Massoud 2, K.Johnson, N'Guessan).

Steals: 13 (Nowell 5, Massoud 2, Tomlin 2, Carter, Iyiola, N'Guessan, Sills).

Technical Fouls: None.

FAU423779
Kansas St.383876

A_19,680 (19,812).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you