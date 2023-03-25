|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FAU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Goldin
|29
|6-11
|2-2
|6-13
|2
|1
|14
|Boyd
|21
|1-4
|1-3
|3-7
|0
|2
|4
|Davis
|34
|5-12
|3-4
|1-8
|6
|4
|13
|Greenlee
|21
|4-7
|4-5
|0-0
|1
|5
|16
|Martin
|29
|6-11
|2-2
|2-4
|2
|1
|17
|Weatherspoon
|19
|2-3
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|1
|7
|Gaffney
|18
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|0
|Forrest
|17
|1-2
|4-4
|0-1
|1
|1
|6
|Rosado
|12
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|26-54
|18-22
|12-41
|17
|18
|79
Percentages: FG .481, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Greenlee 4-6, Martin 3-7, Weatherspoon 1-1, Boyd 1-3, Forrest 0-1, Gaffney 0-1, Davis 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Goldin 2, Martin 2, Davis).
Turnovers: 22 (Martin 5, Davis 3, Gaffney 3, Greenlee 3, Rosado 3, Goldin 2, Boyd, Forrest, Weatherspoon).
Steals: 4 (Martin 2, Boyd, Davis).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KANSAS ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|K.Johnson
|18
|4-7
|0-3
|0-2
|0
|5
|9
|Tomlin
|34
|6-11
|1-1
|2-6
|0
|2
|14
|Carter
|29
|2-5
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|5
|Nowell
|40
|8-21
|9-10
|0-3
|12
|2
|30
|Sills
|39
|4-8
|0-1
|0-1
|2
|1
|9
|N'Guessan
|15
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|5
|2
|Massoud
|14
|1-3
|2-3
|0-1
|0
|2
|5
|Iyiola
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Greene
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-58
|12-18
|3-16
|14
|21
|76
Percentages: FG .466, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Nowell 5-11, K.Johnson 1-1, Carter 1-2, Massoud 1-2, Tomlin 1-2, Sills 1-3, Greene 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Tomlin).
Turnovers: 12 (Nowell 5, Tomlin 3, Massoud 2, K.Johnson, N'Guessan).
Steals: 13 (Nowell 5, Massoud 2, Tomlin 2, Carter, Iyiola, N'Guessan, Sills).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FAU
|42
|37
|—
|79
|Kansas St.
|38
|38
|—
|76
A_19,680 (19,812).
