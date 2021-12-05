CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (0-7)
Adamson 1-1 0-0 3, Baltezegar 3-7 2-2 8, Faye 2-8 0-0 4, Gittens 0-3 0-2 0, Leigh 0-0 0-0 0, Godfrey 0-6 2-2 2, Fargo 1-2 0-0 2, Dames 1-7 0-0 3, Rogers 2-10 1-4 6, Winans 1-3 2-3 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 11-47 7-13 32
FLORIDA ST. (6-2)
Myers 7-10 0-0 15, Baldwin 6-8 1-1 13, Jackson 2-6 0-0 4, Jones 5-12 6-6 16, Weber 1-8 2-2 4, Howard 1-7 1-2 3, Bejedi 1-4 1-2 4, Brown 1-5 0-0 2, Gordon 1-4 0-0 3, Nicoletti 1-4 0-0 2, Puisis 3-6 0-0 9, Timpson 0-1 3-6 3, Valenzuela 2-3 1-2 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-78 15-21 83
|Charleston Southern
|11
|5
|6
|10
|—
|32
|Florida St.
|25
|19
|17
|22
|—
|83
3-Point Goals_Charleston Southern 3-16 (Adamson 1-1, Faye 0-1, Gittens 0-1, Godfrey 0-3, Dames 1-5, Rogers 1-4, Winans 0-1), Florida St. 6-28 (Myers 1-2, Jackson 0-2, Weber 0-5, Howard 0-3, Bejedi 1-4, Brown 0-1, Gordon 1-2, Nicoletti 0-3, Puisis 3-6). Assists_Charleston Southern 4 (Leigh 2), Florida St. 25 (Jackson 4). Fouled Out_Charleston Southern Faye. Rebounds_Charleston Southern 25 (Team 4-4), Florida St. 56 (Jones 5-8). Total Fouls_Charleston Southern 18, Florida St. 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,094.