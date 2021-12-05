FGFTReb
FLORIDA ST. (6-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Myers167-100-02-40015
Baldwin156-81-12-41213
Jackson142-60-00-1414
Jones165-126-65-80016
Weber191-82-22-5014
Howard151-71-23-4223
Bejedi141-41-20-0404
Brown121-50-00-5112
Gordon161-40-01-2433
Nicoletti131-40-00-1112
Puisis153-60-00-3219
Timpson170-13-64-5413
Valenzuela182-31-24-9215
Team00-00-03-5000
Totals20031-7815-2126-56251483

Percentages: FG 39.744, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 6-28, .214 (Puisis 3-6, Myers 1-2, Bejedi 1-4, Gordon 1-2, Jackson 0-2, Weber 0-5, Howard 0-3, Brown 0-1, Nicoletti 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 8 (Myers 2, Weber 2, Timpson 2, Brown 1, Valenzuela 1)

Turnovers: 9 (Myers 2, Puisis 2, Jones 1, Weber 1, Howard 1, Gordon 1, Timpson 1)

Steals: 12 (Jackson 2, Howard 2, Nicoletti 2, Valenzuela 2, Myers 1, Jones 1, Puisis 1, Timpson 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (0-7)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Adamson151-10-00-0023
Baltezegar343-72-22-6048
Faye282-80-00-6054
Gittens140-30-20-0000
Leigh160-00-00-1220
Godfrey190-62-20-3122
Fargo101-20-00-1122
Dames281-70-00-0003
Rogers222-101-40-2006
Winans141-32-30-2014
Team00-00-04-4000
Totals20011-477-136-2541832

Percentages: FG 23.404, FT .538.

3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Adamson 1-1, Dames 1-5, Rogers 1-4, Faye 0-1, Gittens 0-1, Godfrey 0-3, Winans 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Baltezegar 1, Godfrey 1)

Turnovers: 23 (Faye 5, Dames 5, Leigh 4, Baltezegar 2, Gittens 2, Adamson 1, Godfrey 1, Fargo 1, Rogers 1, Winans 1)

Steals: 3 (Dames 2, Gittens 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Charleston Southern11561032
Florida St.2519172283

A_2,094

Officials_Dan Outlaw, Jennifer Rezac, Tiara Cruse

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you