|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FLORIDA ST. (6-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Myers
|16
|7-10
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|15
|Baldwin
|15
|6-8
|1-1
|2-4
|1
|2
|13
|Jackson
|14
|2-6
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|1
|4
|Jones
|16
|5-12
|6-6
|5-8
|0
|0
|16
|Weber
|19
|1-8
|2-2
|2-5
|0
|1
|4
|Howard
|15
|1-7
|1-2
|3-4
|2
|2
|3
|Bejedi
|14
|1-4
|1-2
|0-0
|4
|0
|4
|Brown
|12
|1-5
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|1
|2
|Gordon
|16
|1-4
|0-0
|1-2
|4
|3
|3
|Nicoletti
|13
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|Puisis
|15
|3-6
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|1
|9
|Timpson
|17
|0-1
|3-6
|4-5
|4
|1
|3
|Valenzuela
|18
|2-3
|1-2
|4-9
|2
|1
|5
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-78
|15-21
|26-56
|25
|14
|83
Percentages: FG 39.744, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 6-28, .214 (Puisis 3-6, Myers 1-2, Bejedi 1-4, Gordon 1-2, Jackson 0-2, Weber 0-5, Howard 0-3, Brown 0-1, Nicoletti 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 8 (Myers 2, Weber 2, Timpson 2, Brown 1, Valenzuela 1)
Turnovers: 9 (Myers 2, Puisis 2, Jones 1, Weber 1, Howard 1, Gordon 1, Timpson 1)
Steals: 12 (Jackson 2, Howard 2, Nicoletti 2, Valenzuela 2, Myers 1, Jones 1, Puisis 1, Timpson 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (0-7)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Adamson
|15
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|3
|Baltezegar
|34
|3-7
|2-2
|2-6
|0
|4
|8
|Faye
|28
|2-8
|0-0
|0-6
|0
|5
|4
|Gittens
|14
|0-3
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Leigh
|16
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|0
|Godfrey
|19
|0-6
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|2
|2
|Fargo
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|2
|Dames
|28
|1-7
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Rogers
|22
|2-10
|1-4
|0-2
|0
|0
|6
|Winans
|14
|1-3
|2-3
|0-2
|0
|1
|4
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|4-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|11-47
|7-13
|6-25
|4
|18
|32
Percentages: FG 23.404, FT .538.
3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Adamson 1-1, Dames 1-5, Rogers 1-4, Faye 0-1, Gittens 0-1, Godfrey 0-3, Winans 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Baltezegar 1, Godfrey 1)
Turnovers: 23 (Faye 5, Dames 5, Leigh 4, Baltezegar 2, Gittens 2, Adamson 1, Godfrey 1, Fargo 1, Rogers 1, Winans 1)
Steals: 3 (Dames 2, Gittens 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Charleston Southern
|11
|5
|6
|10
|—
|32
|Florida St.
|25
|19
|17
|22
|—
|83
A_2,094
Officials_Dan Outlaw, Jennifer Rezac, Tiara Cruse