|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGIA TECH (21-9)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cubaj
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Strautmane
|33
|2-8
|2-4
|1-8
|3
|2
|8
|Hermosa
|29
|1-6
|0-0
|1-7
|1
|2
|2
|Lahtinen
|36
|3-10
|3-8
|0-7
|5
|4
|10
|Love
|37
|7-14
|2-4
|0-4
|1
|1
|16
|Wone Aranaz
|18
|1-1
|0-0
|3-3
|0
|1
|2
|Bates
|18
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Bulane
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Carter
|17
|2-4
|0-2
|0-3
|0
|0
|4
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-9
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-46
|7-18
|8-42
|10
|10
|45
Percentages: FG 36.957, FT .389.
3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Strautmane 2-6, Lahtinen 1-4, Bates 1-3, Love 0-3, Carter 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 8 (Strautmane 4, Hermosa 3, Cubaj 1)
Turnovers: 19 (Lahtinen 6, Love 4, Carter 3, Cubaj 2, Strautmane 2, Wone Aranaz 1, Bates 1)
Steals: 3 (Cubaj 1, Hermosa 1, Lahtinen 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WAKE FOREST (15-16)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Becker
|34
|1-7
|0-0
|3-8
|1
|0
|2
|Hinds
|8
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|0
|Summiel
|37
|3-10
|0-0
|3-11
|0
|1
|8
|Harrison
|33
|3-12
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|2
|6
|Spear
|27
|3-16
|4-6
|0-2
|2
|1
|11
|Cowles
|27
|3-6
|2-3
|7-8
|0
|4
|8
|Andrews
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Scruggs
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Williams
|23
|1-8
|3-6
|1-3
|1
|4
|5
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|14-64
|9-15
|16-43
|5
|15
|40
Percentages: FG 21.875, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 3-18, .167 (Summiel 2-4, Spear 1-11, Harrison 0-1, Scruggs 0-1, Williams 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Summiel 1)
Turnovers: 10 (Becker 3, Harrison 2, Williams 2, Hinds 1, Cowles 1, Team 1)
Steals: 12 (Summiel 3, Becker 2, Harrison 2, Cowles 2, Williams 2, Hinds 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Wake Forest
|6
|7
|12
|15
|—
|40
|Georgia Tech
|16
|4
|9
|16
|—
|45
A_5,648
Officials_Ed Sidlasky, Angelica Suffren, Luis Gonzalez