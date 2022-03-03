FGFTReb
GEORGIA TECH (21-9)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cubaj100-00-01-1000
Strautmane332-82-41-8328
Hermosa291-60-01-7122
Lahtinen363-103-80-75410
Love377-142-40-41116
Wone Aranaz181-10-03-3012
Bates181-30-00-0003
Bulane20-00-00-0000
Carter172-40-20-3004
Team00-00-02-9000
Totals20017-467-188-42101045

Percentages: FG 36.957, FT .389.

3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Strautmane 2-6, Lahtinen 1-4, Bates 1-3, Love 0-3, Carter 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 8 (Strautmane 4, Hermosa 3, Cubaj 1)

Turnovers: 19 (Lahtinen 6, Love 4, Carter 3, Cubaj 2, Strautmane 2, Wone Aranaz 1, Bates 1)

Steals: 3 (Cubaj 1, Hermosa 1, Lahtinen 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
WAKE FOREST (15-16)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Becker341-70-03-8102
Hinds80-30-00-2030
Summiel373-100-03-11018
Harrison333-120-01-5126
Spear273-164-60-22111
Cowles273-62-37-8048
Andrews50-00-00-0000
Scruggs60-20-01-1000
Williams231-83-61-3145
Team00-00-00-3000
Totals20014-649-1516-4351540

Percentages: FG 21.875, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 3-18, .167 (Summiel 2-4, Spear 1-11, Harrison 0-1, Scruggs 0-1, Williams 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Summiel 1)

Turnovers: 10 (Becker 3, Harrison 2, Williams 2, Hinds 1, Cowles 1, Team 1)

Steals: 12 (Summiel 3, Becker 2, Harrison 2, Cowles 2, Williams 2, Hinds 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Wake Forest67121540
Georgia Tech16491645

A_5,648

Officials_Ed Sidlasky, Angelica Suffren, Luis Gonzalez

