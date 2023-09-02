|Utah St.
|0
|3
|3
|8
|—
|14
|Iowa
|14
|3
|0
|7
|—
|24
First Quarter
IOWA_Anderson 36 pass from McNamara (Stevens kick), 14:18.
IOWA_All 3 pass from McNamara (Stevens kick), 7:44.
Second Quarter
USU_FG Testa 32, 10:51.
IOWA_FG Stevens 20, :04.
Third Quarter
USU_FG Nimrod 45, 11:59.
Fourth Quarter
IOWA_K.Johnson 3 run (Stevens kick), 10:27.
USU_Vaughn 16 pass from Legas (Faison pass from Legas), 1:45.
|USU
|IOWA
|First downs
|17
|13
|Total Net Yards
|329
|269
|Rushes-yards
|24-116
|36-88
|Passing
|213
|181
|Punt Returns
|3-22
|3-3
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-54
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|32-48-1
|17-32-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-10
|1-10
|Punts
|6-44.333
|7-43.143
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-77
|8-63
|Time of Possession
|32:43
|27:45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Utah St., Faison 7-59, Booth 8-33, Legas 7-17, Briggs 2-7. Iowa, K.Johnson 19-63, Wetjen 3-22, Williams 6-16, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Patterson 5-(minus 2), McNamara 2-(minus 9).
PASSING_Utah St., Legas 32-48-1-213. Iowa, McNamara 16-29-0-176, Hill 1-3-0-5.
RECEIVING_Utah St., Vaughn 12-93, Royals 5-39, M.Davis 3-22, Faison 3-22, Briggs 3-6, Tia 2-15, Bowman 2-10, Booth 2-6. Iowa, Lachey 7-73, All 3-15, Anderson 2-41, Ragaini 2-36, Patterson 2-19, Williams 2-12.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
