Utah St.033814
Iowa1430724

First Quarter

IOWA_Anderson 36 pass from McNamara (Stevens kick), 14:18.

IOWA_All 3 pass from McNamara (Stevens kick), 7:44.

Second Quarter

USU_FG Testa 32, 10:51.

IOWA_FG Stevens 20, :04.

Third Quarter

USU_FG Nimrod 45, 11:59.

Fourth Quarter

IOWA_K.Johnson 3 run (Stevens kick), 10:27.

USU_Vaughn 16 pass from Legas (Faison pass from Legas), 1:45.

USUIOWA
First downs1713
Total Net Yards329269
Rushes-yards24-11636-88
Passing213181
Punt Returns3-223-3
Kickoff Returns0-01-54
Interceptions Ret.0-01-0
Comp-Att-Int32-48-117-32-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-101-10
Punts6-44.3337-43.143
Fumbles-Lost0-02-0
Penalties-Yards9-778-63
Time of Possession32:4327:45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Utah St., Faison 7-59, Booth 8-33, Legas 7-17, Briggs 2-7. Iowa, K.Johnson 19-63, Wetjen 3-22, Williams 6-16, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Patterson 5-(minus 2), McNamara 2-(minus 9).

PASSING_Utah St., Legas 32-48-1-213. Iowa, McNamara 16-29-0-176, Hill 1-3-0-5.

RECEIVING_Utah St., Vaughn 12-93, Royals 5-39, M.Davis 3-22, Faison 3-22, Briggs 3-6, Tia 2-15, Bowman 2-10, Booth 2-6. Iowa, Lachey 7-73, All 3-15, Anderson 2-41, Ragaini 2-36, Patterson 2-19, Williams 2-12.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

